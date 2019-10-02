Charity concert in Cape Town tonight to raise money for three special kids
If you're at a loose end tonight (Wednesday). why not get down to the Baxter Concert Hall for a one-off charity concert.
Organised by Alex Gabriel, it's a fundraiser for three amazing local children Aaron Lipschitz, Joshua Nel and Arizona Hoy, who have all been diagnosed with serious illnesses.
Aaron has an illness where his immune system can't fight off any infection and is the only child in South Africa with this illness. You'd never know he was ill, he's always got a wonderful smile on his face.Alex Gabriel, Event organiser
Arizona is fighting stage four Neuroblastoma cancer, but again always smiling. She's going through chemotherapy.Alex Gabriel, Event organiser
Joshua is 15. He's got brain cancer. These kids are very brave, they're fighting it truth and nail.Alex Gabriel, Event organiser
For more information on the kids, please click on the links below:
Aaron Lipschitz https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/save-aaron
Joshua Nel https://www.armsofmercy.org.za/updates-2019/be-brave-bracelets-joshua-nelmalignant-pineoblastoma-brain-cancer/
Arizona Hoy https://www.facebook.com/Helping-Arizona-467596577384794/
The line-up for tonight's show includes David Kramer, the Marc de Kock big band (featuring Shannon Mowday, Amanda Tiffin, Dan Shout, Justin Bellairs), Aviva Pelham and Brad Liebl.
Tickets are available through Webtickets.
Listen to the full interview below:
