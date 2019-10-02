Mkhwebane report finds irregularities at Ipid under McBride's reign

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has made several findings against the police watchdog Ipid.

Mkhwebane released the findings of several investigative reports on Wednesday, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

She found that there were alleged recruitment irregularities at Ipid during Robert McBride’s tenure.

Mkhwebane found that Ipid irregularly appointed Theresa Botha as deputy director and that proper processes were not followed in a contract awarded to Fidelity Security.

McBride is vying for the position of deputy public protector. It's unclear how these findings will affect his bid.

There was the contract that was awarded to security company Fidelity to look into cellphone records and there was the appointment of Ms Botha as deputy director of Ipid. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Mkhwebane finds that both the appointment of Fidelity and Ms Botha were irregular, and she finds that suspension of the whistle-blower was unfair. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: