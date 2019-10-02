Why is there a lack of male teachers in our classrooms?
Did you know that only one in five teachers at foundation level in South Africa are men?
The gender ratio is even more obviously globally, with males accounting for just 2%-3% of teaching staff in early childhood education.
A lack of male teachers for young children has become the focus of a growing body of research both locally and internationally.
Deevia Bhana is a researcher from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The lack of men in the foundation phase, and in pre-school, remains quite compelling.Deevia Bhana, Researcher - University of KwaZulu-Natal
So what's behind the low numbers?
It's clearly related to the constructions of masculinities and what men think, and not just men, of what is men's work and what is women's work.Deevia Bhana, Researcher - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Bhana says there is also an element of suspicion towards men who want to work in early childhood education.
The question is: What are your intentions if you want to teach a six-year-old or a four-year-old? You may be a paedophile, you may have ulterior motives.Deevia Bhana, Researcher - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Bhana says the answer doesn't simply lie in hiring more men to teach.
We are looking for men AND women, who subscribe to values and positive outcomes that will impact on a child's life... individuals who subscribe to values based on gender equality.Deevia Bhana, Researcher - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[LISTEN] Camps Bay High School learner scoops multiple science awards
Storm Rhoda's award-winning project will be on display at Camps Bay High School until Wednesday, 9 October.Read More
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders
The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators.Read More
Mkhwebane report finds irregularities at Ipid under McBride's reign
The public protector found that there were alleged recruitment irregularities at Ipid during Robert McBride’s tenure.Read More
Charity concert in Cape Town tonight to raise money for three special kids
The line-up includes David Kramer, the Marc de Kock big band, Aviva Pelham and Brad Liebl.Read More
Dunoon protests suspended 'for a few days' following community meeting
On Tuesday night members of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee met with the local taxi association.Read More
Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid
The Duchess of Sussex is suing one of Britain's biggest newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.Read More
Corruption to blame for delays in Catzavelos criminal case says lawyer
Catzavelos' lawyer told reporters the State has no legal leg to stand on and they want the case struck off the roll.Read More
Here are the four bills President Cyril Ramaphosa just signed into law
EWN's Gaye Davis elaborates on the most controversial of the four important laws, which affects the regulation of online content.Read More
Be careful when sharing your private info at private estate security checkpoints
The Justice Project SA's founder says motorists who share their info can fall prey to fraud in the vehicle-licensing industry.Read More
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash
Some critics say the #ImStaying Facebook group panders to the white middle-class. The group's founder disagrees.Read More