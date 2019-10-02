Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders
An Independent Newspapers article shows that the Department of Basic Education has fired 32 teachers in the last financial year for various misconduct charges, including rape.
This comes after the South African Council for Educators (Sace), in its annual report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said that more than 101 teachers had been hauled before disciplinary hearings on a number of charges.
In the report, Sace revealed that it had investigated a total of 633 cases against teachers and that 93 of these were for the rape and sexual assault of children at schools.
It added that out of 101 disciplinary cases, 67 teachers were found guilty, 11 were found not guilty and 23 cases had been withdrawn.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive show speaks to Sace spokesperson Themba Ndlovu for more on the story.
We are concerned as a council about these figures and that is why we are making a disclosure of them because to us one such incidence is one too many...that our children in schools feel unsafe because of some of the elements within the profession who are preying on childrenThemba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Sace
In terms of the statistics on our report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators because of these misdemeanours.Themba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Sace
As a council, we have taken a decision that for every teacher that comes in to register with us now, the teacher must provide a police clearance certificate.Themba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Sace
We are making an appeal to our parents, our children and teachers that when such incidents are taking place, it would be prudent on them to report such cases so that they are dealt with immediately and such perpetrators are harshly dealt with.Themba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Sace
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders
