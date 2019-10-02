[LISTEN] Camps Bay High School learner scoops multiple science awards

Listen as Camps Bay High School Grade 11 pupil Storm Rhoda explains his award-winning algorithm to CapeTalk's John Maytham.

Storm has scooped several awards for the algorithm including the Special Award from The Technology Innovation Agency and the HATCH Hendrik van der Bijl Special Award.

He's also he is shortlisted (pending interviews with the selection committee) to represent South Africa on the international team at various science fairs worldwide in 2020.

I wrote an algorithm that can identify and diagnose if a pair of lungs is infected with pneumonia or not. Storm Rhoda, Grade 11 student - Camps Bay High School

It's to help doctors combat misdiagnosis and improve diagnostic speed. Storm Rhoda, Grade 11 student - Camps Bay High School

