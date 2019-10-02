[LISTEN] Camps Bay High School learner scoops multiple science awards
Listen as Camps Bay High School Grade 11 pupil Storm Rhoda explains his award-winning algorithm to CapeTalk's John Maytham.
Storm has scooped several awards for the algorithm including the Special Award from The Technology Innovation Agency and the HATCH Hendrik van der Bijl Special Award.
He's also he is shortlisted (pending interviews with the selection committee) to represent South Africa on the international team at various science fairs worldwide in 2020.
I wrote an algorithm that can identify and diagnose if a pair of lungs is infected with pneumonia or not.Storm Rhoda, Grade 11 student - Camps Bay High School
It's to help doctors combat misdiagnosis and improve diagnostic speed.Storm Rhoda, Grade 11 student - Camps Bay High School
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Why is there a lack of male teachers in our classrooms?
A lack of male teachers for young children has become the focus of a growing body of research both locally and internationally.Read More
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders
The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators.Read More
Mkhwebane report finds irregularities at Ipid under McBride's reign
The public protector found that there were alleged recruitment irregularities at Ipid during Robert McBride’s tenure.Read More
Charity concert in Cape Town tonight to raise money for three special kids
The line-up includes David Kramer, the Marc de Kock big band, Aviva Pelham and Brad Liebl.Read More
Dunoon protests suspended 'for a few days' following community meeting
On Tuesday night members of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee met with the local taxi association.Read More
Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid
The Duchess of Sussex is suing one of Britain's biggest newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.Read More
Corruption to blame for delays in Catzavelos criminal case says lawyer
Catzavelos' lawyer told reporters the State has no legal leg to stand on and they want the case struck off the roll.Read More
Here are the four bills President Cyril Ramaphosa just signed into law
EWN's Gaye Davis elaborates on the most controversial of the four important laws, which affects the regulation of online content.Read More
Be careful when sharing your private info at private estate security checkpoints
The Justice Project SA's founder says motorists who share their info can fall prey to fraud in the vehicle-licensing industry.Read More
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash
Some critics say the #ImStaying Facebook group panders to the white middle-class. The group's founder disagrees.Read More