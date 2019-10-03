'Health forum to help with concerns over NHI being looted'

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize says the new forum for the health sector that was launched on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa will root out corruption in the health sector.

He says the advantage of such a forum is that when there is a query, various departments can respond on the spot.

The forum is a collaboration to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto Dr Mkhize explains how corruption occurs in the health sector.

The spectrum is very wide, it deals with procurement issues, issues of bribery, overcharging and irregular expenditure. Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

It also deals with people paying for procedures that were not done. Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

On the National Health Insurance (NHI), the minister says the forum will help with its implementation.

We believe that this forum will help our people who are concerned that the NHI will be looted as a fund. Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

