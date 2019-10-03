'Clients need to listen to ad agencies and curb stereotyping'

Advertising executive director at Hero Jabulani Sigege says stereotypes in advertising are harmful to society.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Sigege states that advertising is supposed to push society forward instead of having a one-dimensional depiction of people.

More diversity in the industry is needed in order to deliver balanced adverts, he adds.

Advertising is supposed to hold the mirror to society and reflect it and push society forward by holding up a picture of how society could or should be. Jabulani Sigege, Executive creative director - Hero

Even though we have come a long way in terms of the diversity of people making ads, I still think top decision-makers are not always the people who we reflect and have context and the lay of the land. Jabulani Sigege, Executive creative director - Hero Full Service Advertising Agency

Sigege says clients should trust advertising agencies to deliver on the brief given.

Clients need to trust agencies more and trust the people working on the brand more. Jabulani Sigege, Executive creative director - Hero Full Service Advertising Agency

Listen to the voices in the room because they know what they are talking about because the target market is their sisters and brothers. Jabulani Sigege, Executive creative director - Hero Full Service Advertising Agency

