Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million
(Also, read: "Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses")
Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million.
The fired CEO is suing the insurer after it barred him from work, despite a High Court ruling to reinstate him.
Old Mutual is appealing the judgement and will fight Moyo’s claim for damages.
(Also, read: "Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day")
…he seeks permanent reinstatement. Alternatively, he seeks damages of about R250 million…Eric Mabuza, lawyer - Peter Moyo
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed business journalist Ray Mahlaka.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702
