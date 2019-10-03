(Also, read: "Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses")

Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million.

The fired CEO is suing the insurer after it barred him from work, despite a High Court ruling to reinstate him.

Old Mutual is appealing the judgement and will fight Moyo’s claim for damages.

Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 July 2019. Picture: EWN

(Also, read: "Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day")

…he seeks permanent reinstatement. Alternatively, he seeks damages of about R250 million… Eric Mabuza, lawyer - Peter Moyo

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million