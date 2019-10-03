Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson on Wednesday outlined what he calls the final Brexit plan.

The plan would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union - resulting in new customs checks.

Johnson warned the European Union leaders that Britain would leave without a deal on the 31 October if they do not accept his terms.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to The Telegraph Brussels Editor James Crisp about the latest development.

Boris Johnson came forward with a plan and it resurrects many ideas that have been put forward before but dismissed by the EU. James Crisp, Brussels Editor -The Telegraph

Basically we are talking about an all-island zone for goods and agrifoods which would border on the Irish sea. James Crisp, Brussels Editor -The Telegraph

There wasn't an outright rejection, there was an acknowledgement that the British have moved. James Crisp, Brussels Editor -The Telegraph

