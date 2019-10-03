Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Khabonina Qubeka on being a new Mom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khabonina Qubeka
Today at 11:32
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Christine Lochner - co-director of the MRC unit on Anxiety and Stress Disorders at the university’s Department of Psychiatry at Stellenbosch University
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Office for Students with Disabilities (OSwD) at UWC opens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evadne Abrahams - former manager for the Office for Students with Disabilities (OSwD) at University Of Western Cape
Today at 13:33
Greener Living: 2 Oceans Aquarium Shark Night explores the life & den of sharks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jannes Landschoff - marine biologist at Sea Change
Michael Scholl - CEO at Save Our Seas Foundation
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household: roofing solutions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Prinsloo - Owner at Eezi Over Roofing
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:51
INCYMI: Plastic Pollution Initiative to host mass clean up of Black River
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chavonne Snyman - Creator and community member at Plastic pollution initiative (Facebook page)
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Podcaster James Barr on his encounter with "gay conversion therapist"
Naming your perpetrator
#702Openline
Could you be the next Mandela Washington Fellow
Barbs Wire: Finnish president seems unhappy to be in same room asTrump
Around 600 000 children with disabilities are not attending school in the country
The Emerging Economies
The World View - A US trade battle with Europe
Final Brexit plan
FSCA fines MET Collective Investments R100 million for contravention of financial sector laws.
What’s Viral - Beauden Barrett's blooper with Xhosa commentary
The World View - A US trade battle with Europe
The Africa Report
Attorneys on miners getting lung disease in coal industry
Is generalising always bad?
Health sector anti-corruption forum
Comment by Bongani Bingwa - Mr President sell the SOE's that don't work
The Political Desk
Trendspotting Thursdays
Refilwe wants a puppy!
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection' The Telegraph Brussels editor James Crisp says reaction to the latest plans is an acknowledgment that the British public has moved... 3 October 2019 10:01 AM
Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid The Duchess of Sussex is suing one of Britain's biggest newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018. 2 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law. 2 October 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains. 1 October 2019 4:58 PM
Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title? Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title. 30 September 2019 5:43 PM
View all Sport
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators. 2 October 2019 5:44 PM
Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to. 2 October 2019 4:17 PM
ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting. 2 October 2019 2:07 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash Some critics say the #ImStaying Facebook group panders to the white middle-class. The group's founder disagrees. 2 October 2019 11:40 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Men free enormous snake from truck and take a selfie in Limpopo A very large snake had managed to get inside the truck...but ended with a successful rescue. 3 October 2019 10:29 AM
'Clients need to listen to ad agencies and curb stereotyping' Adverting creative Jabulani Sigege says the advertising industry need more diversity in order to curb stereotyping. 3 October 2019 8:52 AM
'Health forum to help with concerns over NHI being looted' Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize gives details on the new forum for the health sector. 3 October 2019 8:03 AM
View all Local
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. 2 October 2019 3:15 PM
How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson. 2 October 2019 2:53 PM
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees. 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court He tried – but failed - to stop a R740 million damages claim against him. Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Mail's Rob Rose. 3 October 2019 9:53 AM
Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million Moyo wants to be the CEO. If that won’t happen, he wants R250 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 3 October 2019 8:50 AM
CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds. 2 October 2019 4:24 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

Brexit plan: 'There wasn't an outright rejection'

3 October 2019 10:01 AM
by
Tags:
Brexit
Ireland
Boris Johnson
EU Brexit
The Telegraph Brussels editor James Crisp says reaction to the latest plans is an acknowledgment that the British public has moved.

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson on Wednesday outlined what he calls the final Brexit plan.

The plan would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union - resulting in new customs checks.

Johnson warned the European Union leaders that Britain would leave without a deal on the 31 October if they do not accept his terms.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to The Telegraph Brussels Editor James Crisp about the latest development.

Boris Johnson came forward with a plan and it resurrects many ideas that have been put forward before but dismissed by the EU.

James Crisp, Brussels Editor -The Telegraph

Basically we are talking about an all-island zone for goods and agrifoods which would border on the Irish sea.

James Crisp, Brussels Editor -The Telegraph

There wasn't an outright rejection, there was an acknowledgement that the British have moved.

James Crisp, Brussels Editor -The Telegraph

Listen to the full interview below...


3 October 2019 10:01 AM
by
Tags:
Brexit
Ireland
Boris Johnson
EU Brexit

More from World

woman-climbs-into-lion-enclosurejpg

[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion

3 October 2019 10:34 AM

A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190409sussex-royalsjpg

Royals wrap 10-day tour in Tembisa as it's revealed they're suing UK tabloid

2 October 2019 2:46 PM

The Duchess of Sussex is suing one of Britain's biggest newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191001-hk-protestjpg

Hong Kong protests: 'Hard crackdown likely'

2 October 2019 12:52 PM

Hong Kong-based economic governance activist David Webb says government crackdown would change civic freedoms available until now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190917-radebe-buhari-edjpg

Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'

2 October 2019 9:05 AM

Daily Maverick's Peter Fabricius on what to expect from long-scheduled visit which happens to follow xenophobic violence in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180903jinpinggif

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM

The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190912-nigeria-xenophobiajpg

South Africans by nature not xenophobic, special envoys tell West African states

30 September 2019 1:54 PM

Special envoys have presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with a preliminary report on mission following xenophobic attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smart-water-meter-challengejpg

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

25 September 2019 1:28 PM

The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jess-dewhurst-justic-desk-royal-couplejpg

Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga

24 September 2019 11:49 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport luggage.jpg

Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports

24 September 2019 10:30 AM

British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coconut-kelzjpg

[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!

23 September 2019 6:52 PM

The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash

Opinion Local

Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court

Business

Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million

Business

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

Business Lifestyle

Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts Nigeria’s Buhari on state visit

3 October 2019 10:31 AM

KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout

3 October 2019 10:28 AM

Mbalula threatens to close routes over attacks on Autopax bus drivers

3 October 2019 9:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA