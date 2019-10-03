CT woman creates platform for survivors to share their stories of abuse

Cape Town woman Lisa Adams has created a digital platform for woman to share their stories of abuse and survival.

Adams explains that Say His Name was created in response to the online outrage over the scourge of gender-based violence that is gripping South Africa.

On the artistic platform, women are able to share their stories and publicly or anonymously name their perpetrators.

Adams was sexually assaulted by a family member from the age of eight until she was 16 years old. A secret she kept for eights years.

She says breaking her silence has contributed to her journey of healing and empowerment.

I was silent for eight years, I never said a thing. Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

I was eight years old when I first got sexually assaulted by a family member. It carried on up until I was 16... I found that speaking about it helps. It's narrative therapy. Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

I know so many women who have been victims of this kind of abuse... almost every woman I know has had a form of sexual assault. Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

For eight years, keeping that secret was the weight that I carrie. You learn to become two people. Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

Listen to the discussion with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King: