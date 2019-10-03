CT woman creates platform for survivors to share their stories of abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Khabonina Qubeka on being a new Mom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khabonina Qubeka
Today at 11:32
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Christine Lochner - co-director of the MRC unit on Anxiety and Stress Disorders at the university’s Department of Psychiatry at Stellenbosch University
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Office for Students with Disabilities (OSwD) at UWC opens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evadne Abrahams - former manager for the Office for Students with Disabilities (OSwD) at University Of Western Cape
Today at 13:33
Greener Living: 2 Oceans Aquarium Shark Night explores the life & den of sharks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jannes Landschoff - marine biologist at Sea Change
Michael Scholl - CEO at Save Our Seas Foundation
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household: roofing solutions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Prinsloo - Owner at Eezi Over Roofing
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:51
INCYMI: Plastic Pollution Initiative to host mass clean up of Black River
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chavonne Snyman - Creator and community member at Plastic pollution initiative (Facebook page)
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Podcaster James Barr on his encounter with "gay conversion therapist"
Naming your perpetrator
#702Openline
Could you be the next Mandela Washington Fellow
Barbs Wire: Finnish president seems unhappy to be in same room asTrump
Around 600 000 children with disabilities are not attending school in the country
The Emerging Economies
The World View - A US trade battle with Europe
Final Brexit plan
FSCA fines MET Collective Investments R100 million for contravention of financial sector laws.
What’s Viral - Beauden Barrett's blooper with Xhosa commentary
The World View - A US trade battle with Europe
The Africa Report
Attorneys on miners getting lung disease in coal industry
Is generalising always bad?
Health sector anti-corruption forum
Comment by Bongani Bingwa - Mr President sell the SOE's that don't work
The Political Desk
Trendspotting Thursdays
Refilwe wants a puppy!
CT woman creates platform for survivors to share their stories of abuse

3 October 2019 10:58 AM
by
Tags:
Rape
Sexual assault
Survivors
Say His Name
Lisa Adams
abuse stories
'Say His Name' is a platform for women to document their stories of abuse and publicly or anonymously name their perpetrators.

Cape Town woman Lisa Adams has created a digital platform for woman to share their stories of abuse and survival.

Adams explains that Say His Name was created in response to the online outrage over the scourge of gender-based violence that is gripping South Africa.

On the artistic platform, women are able to share their stories and publicly or anonymously name their perpetrators.

Adams was sexually assaulted by a family member from the age of eight until she was 16 years old. A secret she kept for eights years.

She says breaking her silence has contributed to her journey of healing and empowerment.

I was silent for eight years, I never said a thing.

Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

I was eight years old when I first got sexually assaulted by a family member. It carried on up until I was 16... I found that speaking about it helps. It's narrative therapy.

Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

I know so many women who have been victims of this kind of abuse... almost every woman I know has had a form of sexual assault.

Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

For eight years, keeping that secret was the weight that I carrie. You learn to become two people.

Lisa Adams, Founder of 'Say his name'

Listen to the discussion with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King:


3 October 2019 10:58 AM
by
Tags:
Rape
Sexual assault
Survivors
Say His Name
Lisa Adams
abuse stories

