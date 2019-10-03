Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court
Markus Jooste tried to stop a R740 million damages claim against him.
He failed.
Judge Matthew Francis (Cape Town High Court) rejected Jooste’s argument that the claim against him was “vague and embarrassing”.
Jooste must now, for the first time, have his day in court.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Rob Rose, Editor at Financial Mail.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court
More from Business
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.Read More
How to retire before you’re old
Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million
Moyo wants to be the CEO. If that won’t happen, he wants R250 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews business journalist Ray Mahlaka.Read More
The Greta Thunberg effect
If a 16-year-old can understand climate change, why do so many still fight it?Read More
CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed
CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time
The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses
It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily).Read More
How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.Read More