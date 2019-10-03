Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court

Markus Jooste tried to stop a R740 million damages claim against him.

He failed.

Judge Matthew Francis (Cape Town High Court) rejected Jooste’s argument that the claim against him was “vague and embarrassing”.

Jooste must now, for the first time, have his day in court.

