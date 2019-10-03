Gay UK podcaster James Barr met a gay conversion therapist. Here's what happened

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:42
Follow -up: Brandon Beack selected for World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai next month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brandon Beack - Spokesperson at Walking with Brandon Foundation
Today at 14:51
INCYMI: Plastic Pollution Initiative to host mass clean up of Black River
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chavonne Snyman - Creator and community member at Plastic pollution initiative (Facebook page)
Today at 15:10
Tax Ombud Annual Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bernard Ngoepe - Former Judge President of the North and South Gauteng High Courts
Today at 15:20
Boks probe into Etzebeth assault allegations: Is this influencing performance in Japan?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerald Imray - Associated Press
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Nel - GM
Today at 16:10
"The story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale" by Shubnum Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Writer
Today at 16:55
'The Room' at Alexander Bar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Palmer
Today at 17:05
Groote Schuur unveils new cancer machine that can treat 40 patients a day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeannette Parkes
Today at 17:20
Did a Large Meteorite Hit the Earth 12,800 Years Ago?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francis Thackeray - HONORARY RESEARCH PROFESSOR at Witwatersrand University
Today at 17:46
Wine Feature: Bouchard Finlayson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Finlayson - Winemaker And Gm at Bouchard Finlayson
Tomorrow at 06:25
World Blind Tasting Championship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Vincent (JV) Ridon - ... at Coach of the Wine Tasting Team of South Africa
Tomorrow at 06:41
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Sandra Prinsloo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sandra Prinsloo - Actress at ....
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: Ash Heeger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ash Heeger - Head Chef and Owner at Riverine Rabbit
Tomorrow at 10:33
Mamello "Mum-Z" Mokoena chats about his "one day @ a time" youtube series
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mamello "Mum-Z" Mokoena
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Office for Students with Disabilities opens at UWC
Greener Living 2 Oceans Aquarium Shark Night explores the life & den of sharks
Unwritten rules of cycling etiquette
Teacher Stress.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng releases state of judiciary report
Hawks' lack of staff affect investigations
Black Coffee breaks down his latest hits and talks Music Is King with #FreshOn947
SAPS threaten to strike over unresolved promotion challenges
Stats SA releases Victims of Crime Survey
International study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder underway
Yellow and Confused - a new book from Ming-Cheau Lin
Business & Corporate South Africa’s role in eradicating Gender Based Violence
Podcaster James Barr on his encounter with "gay conversion therapist
CT woman creates platform for survivors to share their stories of abuse
#702Openline
Could you be the next Mandela Washington Fellow
Barbs Wire: Finnish president seems unhappy to be in same room asTrump
Around 600 000 children with disabilities are not attending school in the country
The Emerging Economies
The World View - A US trade battle with Europe
Gay UK podcaster James Barr met a gay conversion therapist. Here's what happened

A Gay and a Non-Gay
British podcaster James Barr visited a man who claims to offer gay conversion therapy. This is how the exchange went down.

Gay podcaster James Barr visited Northern Ireland to meet with a gay conversion therapist who apparently "cured" himself of his same-sex attraction.

Barr is a British podcaster who co-hosts the podcast "A Gay and a Non-Gay" with his (non-gay) friend Dan Hudson.

His experience forms part of a three-part BBC podcast series called "From Gay to Non-Gay?", in which they meet people who have been through so-called gay "conversion therapy".

Barr, who came out at 15, says the man has internalised the shame which society and religion have attached to homosexuality.

He says he used to have homosexual feelings and now would say he is an ex-homosexual.

James Barr, podcaster

He says that he still sometimes has those thoughts and puts them in a box and doesn't act on them. I think that's sad.

James Barr, podcaster

Barr says he wanted to understand why someone would try to offer this so-called treatment. He only found a man spewing his internalised homophobia.

He offers talking therapy to people who have unwanted same-sex attraction, so call it what you want.

James Barr, podcaster

Conversion therapy is the idea that you can convert someone who is gay, into someone that is straight.

James Barr, podcaster

Sadly, the reason people go to the therapy, is because they are told that their sexuality is an abomination. They are told, wrongly, that is a choice and that they can change their mind.

James Barr, podcaster

Listen to the conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King:


