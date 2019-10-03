Gay UK podcaster James Barr met a gay conversion therapist. Here's what happened
Gay podcaster James Barr visited Northern Ireland to meet with a gay conversion therapist who apparently "cured" himself of his same-sex attraction.
Barr is a British podcaster who co-hosts the podcast "A Gay and a Non-Gay" with his (non-gay) friend Dan Hudson.
His experience forms part of a three-part BBC podcast series called "From Gay to Non-Gay?", in which they meet people who have been through so-called gay "conversion therapy".
Barr, who came out at 15, says the man has internalised the shame which society and religion have attached to homosexuality.
He says he used to have homosexual feelings and now would say he is an ex-homosexual.James Barr, podcaster
He says that he still sometimes has those thoughts and puts them in a box and doesn't act on them. I think that's sad.James Barr, podcaster
Barr says he wanted to understand why someone would try to offer this so-called treatment. He only found a man spewing his internalised homophobia.
He offers talking therapy to people who have unwanted same-sex attraction, so call it what you want.James Barr, podcaster
Conversion therapy is the idea that you can convert someone who is gay, into someone that is straight.James Barr, podcaster
Sadly, the reason people go to the therapy, is because they are told that their sexuality is an abomination. They are told, wrongly, that is a choice and that they can change their mind.James Barr, podcaster
Listen to the conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King:
