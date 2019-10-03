Food blogger Ming-Cheau Lin pens memoir on finding her identity growing up in SA

Taiwanese South African Ming-Cheau Lin navigates her complex identity in her memoir Yellow and Confused.

Lin is a food blogger and the author of the cookbook Just Add Rice, which celebrates her passion for Taiwanese cuisine.

WATCH: Food blogger Ming-Cheau Lin talks cuisine, culture and stereotypes

She's published her latest book which chronicles her journey growing up in 1990s South Africa as a first-generation Taiwanese immigrant.

The book paints a picture of her unique experiences of privilege and prejudice in a world where she has always felt like an outsider.

She explores her internalised racism, light-skinned privilege racial inequality and cultural discrimination she's faced.

When we look at a social level and how people perceive us, they see one skin tone, one person, one country and one stereotype. Ming-Cheau Lin, author and food blogger

We basically came over and were labelled honourary whites in a space where n person of colour was given any elevation to equal rights. We benefitted from the privilege. Ming-Cheau Lin, author and food blogger

Being a light-skinned South African - yet not white - I've had to face a lot of this that a person of colour would have to face. But at the same time, I also benefitted from the privileges of being light-skinned, Ming-Cheau Lin, author and food blogger

Lin says black women in South Africa have played a majour in South Africa have helped her to discover her voice and her consciousness.

The things that I've been conditioned to believe are so incredibly wrong. Ming-Cheau Lin, author and food blogger

Black women are such important voices. Just listen to them. You can learn so much by not taking over a conversation. Ming-Cheau Lin, author and food blogger

Listen to the full conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King: