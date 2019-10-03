Gauteng experienced the most number of house robberies - Stats SA
The annual Victims of Crime 2018/2019 survey released by Statistics SA (Stats SA) shows that a number of crimes go unreported in the country.
The survey shows that the most common crime experienced by South Africans is housebreaking and home robbery.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Statistician general Risenga Maluleka says the police crime statistics are of cases reported while they release statistics from the victims' side.
We only go out there and measure and we picked up that housebreaking was actually leading. This is housebreaking without any contact.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA
It was followed by home robbery where they would come in and steal property even when there are people.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA
Maluleka says there were about 580,000 street robberies recorded.
The most likely victims were males in the metros and largely in the Western Cape.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA
He adds that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape experienced the highest number of house robberies.
House robberies occurred the most in Gauteng in the number of incidents. The Northern Cape had a higher percentage because the number of households are smaller.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA
The people who experience crime are not the low-income earners even the high earners experience it.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA
Less than half of incidences of #housebreaking and 60% of home #robberies were reported to the police #crime— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 3, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/0Rjo5xMiGk#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/tZFMRSFBhL
There were about 1,3m incidences of #housebreaking affecting 5,77% of households in South Africa. The highest proportion (7,39%) of households that experienced housebreaking was in the Northern Cape #crime— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 3, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/0Rjo5xMiGk#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/HUwDVeDz7M
Almost 50% of the assaults were committed by someone close such as a friend or acquaintance (22%), spouse/intimate partner (15%), a relative or other household member (12,6%) #crime— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 3, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/0Rjo5xMiGk#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/RiOV1gQzTL
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Gauteng experienced the most number of house robberies - Stats SA
More from Local
Meet Evadne Abrahams, the woman who helped UWC put an end to ableism on campus
Evadne Abrahams paved the way for the institution to create a dedicated office for students with disabilities on campus.Read More
'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'
Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase says security workers and employers have reached an impasse in the negotiations.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng calls for end to attacks on the judiciary
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives details into the annual report on the state of the judiciary released today.Read More
Not enough investigators to carry Hawks workload, says ISS
According to the Institute for Security Studies, there's a severe shortage of investigative staff at the priority crimes unit.Read More
Food blogger Ming-Cheau Lin pens memoir on finding her identity growing up in SA
Her memoir is an eye-opening account of her unique experiences as a Taiwanese South African who has always been othered.Read More
CT woman creates platform for survivors to share their stories of abuse
'Say His Name' is a platform for women to document their stories of abuse and publicly or anonymously name their perpetrators.Read More
[WATCH] Men free enormous snake from truck and take a selfie in Limpopo
A very large snake had managed to get inside the truck...but ended with a successful rescue.Read More
'Clients need to listen to ad agencies and curb stereotyping'
Adverting creative Jabulani Sigege says the advertising industry need more diversity in order to curb stereotyping.Read More
'Health forum to help with concerns over NHI being looted'
Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize gives details on the new forum for the health sector.Read More
[LISTEN] Camps Bay High School learner scoops multiple science awards
Storm Rhoda's award-winning project will be on display at Camps Bay High School until Wednesday, 9 October.Read More