Gauteng experienced the most number of house robberies - Stats SA

The annual Victims of Crime 2018/2019 survey released by Statistics SA (Stats SA) shows that a number of crimes go unreported in the country.

The survey shows that the most common crime experienced by South Africans is housebreaking and home robbery.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Statistician general Risenga Maluleka says the police crime statistics are of cases reported while they release statistics from the victims' side.

We only go out there and measure and we picked up that housebreaking was actually leading. This is housebreaking without any contact. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA

It was followed by home robbery where they would come in and steal property even when there are people. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA

Maluleka says there were about 580,000 street robberies recorded.

The most likely victims were males in the metros and largely in the Western Cape. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA

He adds that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape experienced the highest number of house robberies.

House robberies occurred the most in Gauteng in the number of incidents. The Northern Cape had a higher percentage because the number of households are smaller. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA

The people who experience crime are not the low-income earners even the high earners experience it. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician general - Statistics SA

There were about 1,3m incidences of #housebreaking affecting 5,77% of households in South Africa. The highest proportion (7,39%) of households that experienced housebreaking was in the Northern Cape #crime

Almost 50% of the assaults were committed by someone close such as a friend or acquaintance (22%), spouse/intimate partner (15%), a relative or other household member (12,6%) #crime

