Despite being categorised as essential-services staff members, there are reports suggesting that South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are threatening to go on strike over promotions.

RELATED: Sapu says it will not stop members going on strike if they choose

To discuss the looming strike, Clement Manyathela chats to national spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

We do not know of a pending strike by police officers. It has not been communicated with management and the unions have not come to us to say that their members are threatening to go on strike. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says the alleged pending strike is just a media report with no substance.

In 2017, the [then] minister of police during his budget vote speech indicated that there is a backlog of over 60,000 members who haven't received promotions and that will be addressed over a period of three years. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Naidoo says the first batch of promotions have been completed.

The second batch of promotions will be promoted in this financial year and the final list will be promoted next year. That is the promise that was made and it has been fulfilled. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We do not know of a pending strike by police officers'