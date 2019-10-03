Not enough investigators to carry Hawks workload, says ISS

It appears that a capacity crisis in the Hawks is affecting investigations at the unit.

The Hawks is the directorate for priority crime investigations which works in conjunction with the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says that there are 1,700 Hawks investigators working on 19,000 cases.

Hawks investigators are expected to probe many of the allegations made at the state capture inquiry in addition to their other mandated work.

According to the ISS researcher Dr Johan Burger, there's a huge shortage of investigative staff and resources needed to meet the workload.

Burger says the Hawks and the NPA have also been damaged by the state capture project.

The problem with the Hawks, largely, is a question of capacity. Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies

Given their workload at the moment, the Hawks are investigating approximately 19,000 cases of various types related to serious criminal offences. Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies

According to the head of the Hawks, they require at least another 2,5000 investors to properly perform all of these responsibilities. Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies

Listen to the full discussion with Clement Manyathela: