Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng calls for end to attacks on the judiciary

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng released the annual report on the state of the judiciary in the country.

He said several courts were under extreme pressure because of the high volume of cases.

The report shows that high courts have only finalised 55% of criminal matters, while only 54% of civil matters were completed between April last year and March this year.

Mogoeng also said the judiciary was being targeted by people who have an agenda.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque has more.

He says people must not attack the judiciary. He says people have an agenda. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He also touched on people criticising the Zondo commission, saying this is a well-orchestrated plan to put a lid on corruption allegations made at the commission. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

