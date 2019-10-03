Meet Evadne Abrahams, the woman who helped UWC put an end to ableism on campus

Evadne Abrahams has left an inspiring legacy at the University of Western Cape (UWC) after 42 years of service at the institution.

Last month, the university officially opened its new, high-tech office for students with disabilities on campus, which provides support to 212 students with special needs.

We now have the space to accommodate students with learning disabilities who use computers with specialised programmes as well as our blind students. Evadne Abrahams, Former manager for the office for students with disabilities at UWC

We also have a separate writing space for students who suffer socio-psycho limitations where they can sit on their own without having to deal with people around them that cause them to be more anxious. Evadne Abrahams, Former manager for the office for students with disabilities at UWC

Abrahams played a major role in making this happen after her years at UWC championing for students living with disabilities and learning challenges.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

She's always worked in the support services arm of UWC, and in the late 1980s she met a blind student in need of help.

His academic challenges moved her to take action.

Before she knew it, dozens of other students living with disabilities were coming to her for support.

I walked the road with him as the first student with a disability until he graduated. It was an incredible journey. Evadne Abrahams, Former manager for the office for students with disabilities at UWC

Fast-forward to 2019 and Abrahams' life-long passion for inclusion has left a lasting impression at the university.

During the opening of the revamped office in September, the office staff honoured Abrahams for all of her efforts and dedication over the years.

The OSwD staff presented a portrait of Evadne Abrahams that will be put up in honour of all of her efforts and work done over the years. #OSWDOpening pic.twitter.com/LL34oB1Qp3 — #IamUWC (@UWConline) September 2, 2019

I realised that this is another struggle and another place that I can help people who have been far more disadvantaged than anywhere else. Evadne Abrahams, Former manager for the office for students with disabilities at UWC

I've always loved people and helping. Evadne Abrahams, Former manager for the office for students with disabilities at UWC

Physical disability is one that one can see, but there are many other disabilities or barriers to learning. Evadne Abrahams, Former manager for the office for students with disabilities at UWC

