Following the collapse of talks with employers, trade unions in the private security industry are headed to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to declare a dispute.

Unions and security company bosses this week were locked in compulsory mediation in the in the sector’s bargaining council.

Clement Manyathela chats to Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) general secretary Vusi Ntshangase to give more insight on the matter.

We had a compulsory mediation meeting yesterday, unfortunately, the mediation didn't yield any results. As of today, we are filing a dispute with the CCMA as we were met with high arrogance by employers. Vusi Ntshangase, General secretary -Detawu

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'

'We do not know of a pending strike by police officers' SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo says unions have not communicated with management about a looming protest. Read More arrow_forward

Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators. Read More arrow_forward

Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to. Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting. Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst Serusha Naidoo on the challenges DA leader faces within his own party as questions mount over sponsored car and Claremont home. Read More arrow_forward

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued' The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule. Read More arrow_forward

Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right. Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Is Mmusi Maimane victim of DA smear campaign? The house, the car and the allegation of an inside smear campaign. Where to now for Mmusi Maimane? Read More arrow_forward

Rising sea-levels in Cape Town a 'significant risk' say climate scientists UCT climate economist Anton Cartwright says evidence and research in 2018 report for the City of Cape Town confirm the changes. Read More arrow_forward

Did DA know about Steinhoff scandal when accepting Jooste vehicle donation? The party denies having had knowledge of the multi-billion rand fraud being carried out at Steinhoff at the time of the donation. Read More arrow_forward

