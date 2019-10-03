'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'
Following the collapse of talks with employers, trade unions in the private security industry are headed to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to declare a dispute.
Unions and security company bosses this week were locked in compulsory mediation in the in the sector’s bargaining council.
Clement Manyathela chats to Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) general secretary Vusi Ntshangase to give more insight on the matter.
We had a compulsory mediation meeting yesterday, unfortunately, the mediation didn't yield any results. As of today, we are filing a dispute with the CCMA as we were met with high arrogance by employers.Vusi Ntshangase, General secretary -Detawu
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'
