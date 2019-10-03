Sars needs to educate taxpayers about their rights - Tax ombud
The Office of the Tax Ombudsman has called on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to better educate taxpayers about their rights.
Tax ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe says this could be achieved by compiling a list, with all the relevant legislation linked to tax collection and the Constitution, similar to the format of the Bill of Rights.
There should be a compilation of the rights which taxpayers have.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombudsman
A compilation of such rights should be made so that the general public will be readily informed about the rights and the implications.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombudsman
It's Sars's duty to collect tax from people. At the same time [they should] compile a list or a bill of their rights and educate them about their rights.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombudsman
The ombud released its annual report for 2018/2019.
It received 4,822 complaints from taxpayers, 2,043 of the complaints were resolved and more than 99% of its recommendations were implemented by Sars.
Ngoepe says taxpayers must pay their taxes, but they are also entitled to fair treatment.
The ombud is also pushing for the office to become structurally independent from Sars.
We are all trying to make a contribution towards an efficient tax-collection mechanism.Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombudsman
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
