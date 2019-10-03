Local eco-warrior needs your help cleaning up CT's Black River
Eco-warrior Chavonne Snyman was so distressed to see the levels of plastic pollution that she started the Plastic Pollution Initiative on FaceBook, aimed at eradicating litter from Cape Town's rivers.
Last month, she helped lead a team of eco-friendly volunteers on a river clean-up collecting almost 200kgs of plastic in just three hours.
Chavonne's looking for other volunteers to join her for the next clean up of The Black River mouth.
The Black River is one of the most polluted rivers in the world, that's why I chose it.Chavonne Snyman, Creator, Plastic pollution initiative (Facebook page)
Chavonne describes the type of waste found in the river:
Lots of polystyrene, plastic bottles, there's so much of it. Used and unused condoms, earbuds, chip packets. Everything you find in your dustbin, we find in the river.Chavonne Snyman, Creator, Plastic pollution initiative (Facebook page)
Find out how to get involved in the monthly clean-ups by going to https://www.facebook.com/plasticpollutioninitiative/
Listen to the full interview below:
