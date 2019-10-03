New play 'The Room' explores themes of loneliness and desperation

The Room, currently on at Cape Town's Alexander Bar, is an unsettling yet darkly funny love story between a sex worker and her smooth-talking client.

Mike is a classic car dealer, with the gift of the gab but he’s lonely. He desperately wants to woo Lillian and whisk her off to an exotic Greek island, but she makes it clear to Mike that she will not go.

Actor and playwright Brent Palmer talks to John Maytham about the play - you can listen to the interview by clicking below:

I was intrigued by what might be the backstory of someone who chooses this lifestyle. Brent Palmer, Actor/Writer - The Room

This is really a piece about disconnect, about loneliness, about people desperately wanting some kind of connection. Brent Palmer, Actor/Writer - The Room

The play runs until the 7th October - book tickets here:

Click below for the full interview:

