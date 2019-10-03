[LISTEN] R35m hi-tech machine will speed up treatment for cancer patients
Treatment times for cancer patients at Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town are being cut thanks to a new radiotherapy machine worth R36 million.
Using the new Halcyon machine a full treatment can be done four times faster than standard treatments.
The machine looks similar to a CT scanner and can treat up to 40 patients a day.
It enables us to do image guidance, in other words, we can visualise the tumour where we're treating as well as the soft tissue around that area very quickly prior to treating.Prof Jeannette Parkes, Head of radiation oncology - Groote Schuur Hosptial
It means the treatment itself is really quick, which is better for the patient. We can treat a patient every six or seven minutes.Prof Jeannette Parkes, Head of radiation oncology - Groote Schuur Hosptial
Listen to the full interview below:
