'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Breast cancer in men
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Justus Apffelstaedt - Apffelstaedt and associates
Tomorrow at 07:45
What is next for the Springboks at #RWC2019?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Andrew Howitt - Founder at Fantasy Rugby TV
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does the DA dispose of it's black leaders once they are done?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Professor of Public Leadership, Law School Tilburg University and Dean School of Social Innovation H
Tomorrow at 08:21
Nigeria's economic relationship with South Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mills Soko - Professor of International Business and Strategy at Wits Business School
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sibongile Mafu - Presenter on KFM 94.5
Dr Katta Ludynia - Research Manager at SANCCOB
Tomorrow at 09:05
Exploring the relationship between Language and learning
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jaqueline Harvey - PhD Intern in the Education and Skills Development research programme at the Human Sciences Researc
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Review: VW Pan Americana
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - motoring journalist at Bizcommunity.com
The Flash Word - Michelle VS Edward - 04-10-2019
Market Commentary
overstretched taxpayers bail out the ailing S ABC - again - with R2.1-billion
The First Shirt Made From Milk
SA beat the Italian Stallions 49 to 3
Jozi Film Festival 2019
Wake up, Everyone: ANC NEC’s energy statement is a real New Dawn for South Africa
“Revenge porn” lawsl
Bringing back Subbuteo
Dr Tumi on-air regarding his show
Books with John Maytham
R2.1bn from government bails out the SABC
Zille contesting the chair of federal counsel
A WORLD OF ANSWERS - EP3
World smile Day: Operation Smile South Africa performs over 100 free surgeries
Ramaphosa at Home Affairs
"The story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale" by Shubnum
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts
EWN Sport Fantasy Football Gameweek 8
Well protected biodiversity but increased threats, reveals National Biodiversity Assessment
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. 3 October 2019 4:30 PM
View all Sport
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way' Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party. 4 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 4 October 2019 4:48 PM
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with. 4 October 2019 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'

4 October 2019 8:04 AM
by
Tags:
Italy
Springboks
Eben Etzbeth
2019 Rugby World Cup
bokke vs italy
Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.

The Springboks will be facing Italy in their third match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Bokke lost their first game against the All Blacks then went on beat Namibia.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning about the importance of the match against Italy.

Every game for us is a playoff game and if we lose one we stand a chance of not making the play-offs. Beating Italy means one of us will finish second behind New Zealand in our pool.

Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com

The expectations are massive that we should win and win comfortably.

Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com

Koning says the team is focused on the game despite the ongoing scandal surrounding Eben Etzebeth.

Etzebeth is accused of racially abusing a homeless man during a night out in the Western Cape in August.

RELATED: Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?

Unless you are very close to the case, it is very dangerous to make any claims about the situations and we have to be careful. We should try and keep the emotions out of it.

Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com

Siya Kholisi made it clear that whatever is happening outside the team hasn't affected them and they are focused on the game itself.

Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com

Listen to the full interview below...


4 October 2019 8:04 AM
by
Tags:
Italy
Springboks
Eben Etzbeth
2019 Rugby World Cup
bokke vs italy

More from Sport

rugbyjpg

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy

4 October 2019 1:50 PM

South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170830-etzebethedjpg

Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?

3 October 2019 4:30 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170915ebengif

SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court

2 October 2019 4:22 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190320-tahir-edjpg

Cricket SA casts doubts on whether Newlands will host New Year's Test match

1 October 2019 4:58 PM

The fate of the Test match between the Proteas and England is uncertain. Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tarrynjpg

Can we help get SA SUP champion to China to defend her title?

30 September 2019 5:43 PM

Tarryn King won the first-ever SUP gold medal for SA in 2018 and is trying to get back to China to defend her title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo

28 September 2019 8:55 AM

Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

namibiajpg

How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?

27 September 2019 2:00 PM

South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening game losses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150919BoksVSJaps-gif.gif

Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms

26 September 2019 1:33 PM

It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-youtube-screengrabpng

Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'

21 September 2019 9:27 AM

Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby World Cup Springboks

PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks

21 September 2019 7:30 AM

EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
A look at the Springboks vs Italy World Cup game
Numsa workers at UJ protest over wages and benefits
DA's Moody defends Maimane
President Ramaphosa visits Home Affairs Head Office
Surgery students from 5 SA institutions cry foul over failed exam

EWN Highlights

Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation

4 October 2019 6:51 PM

Zille announcement raises questions about Maimane's future as DA leader

4 October 2019 6:48 PM

DA vows to keep close eye on how SABC’s bailout billions are spent

4 October 2019 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA