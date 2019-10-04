'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'
The Springboks will be facing Italy in their third match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
The Bokke lost their first game against the All Blacks then went on beat Namibia.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning about the importance of the match against Italy.
Every game for us is a playoff game and if we lose one we stand a chance of not making the play-offs. Beating Italy means one of us will finish second behind New Zealand in our pool.Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com
The expectations are massive that we should win and win comfortably.Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com
Koning says the team is focused on the game despite the ongoing scandal surrounding Eben Etzebeth.
Etzebeth is accused of racially abusing a homeless man during a night out in the Western Cape in August.
RELATED: Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?
Unless you are very close to the case, it is very dangerous to make any claims about the situations and we have to be careful. We should try and keep the emotions out of it.Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com
Siya Kholisi made it clear that whatever is happening outside the team hasn't affected them and they are focused on the game itself.Jan De Koning, Editor - Rugby365.Com
Listen to the full interview below...
