US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture

US Congresswoman Maxine Waters will deliver the sixth Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture on 26 October at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni.

Waters was actively involved in opposing and mobilising support against the apartheid regime.

In 1986, Waters called for the divestment of funds from corporations doing business with the apartheid regime and helped to make the call a national movement.

The annual lecture commemorates the late struggle icon, consummate diplomat Oliver Reginald Tambo, who would have turned 102 years old on 27 October 2019.

Past lectures have been delivered by the likes of Dr Brigilia Bam, former president Thabo Mbeki and Chief Justice Mogeng Mogoeng.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang about Waters visit.

Maxine Waters is coming here and she is coming down in her own capacity. It has been quite a road to get her here in terms of her commitment. Zengeziwe Msimang, CEO - Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation

Msimang says Waters knew Tambo personally and has relevance in today's South Africa.

The reason we wanted her so much is because she was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. Zengeziwe Msimang, CEO - Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation

She inspires a lot of women and in particular a lot of black women. Zengeziwe Msimang, CEO - Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation

Listen to the full interview below...

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. Read More arrow_forward

Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers. Read More arrow_forward

'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts' Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out. Read More arrow_forward

Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October. Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929. Read More arrow_forward

ISS says crooked cops an occupational hazard after KZN police killed in shootout The Institute for Security Studies says the South African Police Service has always been exposed to criminal elements. Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] R35m hi-tech machine will speed up treatment for cancer patients With the new Halcyon machine a full treatment can be done four times faster than standard treatments. Read More arrow_forward

New play 'The Room' explores themes of loneliness and desperation Actor and playwright Brent Palmer talks to John Maytham about the play which is currently on at the Alexander Bar. Read More arrow_forward

Local eco-warrior needs your help cleaning up CT's Black River Chavonne Snyman created the Plastic Pollution Initiative facebook page aimed at eradicating litter from Cape Town's rivers. Read More arrow_forward

Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. Read More arrow_forward

