US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
US Congresswoman Maxine Waters will deliver the sixth Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture on 26 October at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni.
Waters was actively involved in opposing and mobilising support against the apartheid regime.
In 1986, Waters called for the divestment of funds from corporations doing business with the apartheid regime and helped to make the call a national movement.
The annual lecture commemorates the late struggle icon, consummate diplomat Oliver Reginald Tambo, who would have turned 102 years old on 27 October 2019.
Past lectures have been delivered by the likes of Dr Brigilia Bam, former president Thabo Mbeki and Chief Justice Mogeng Mogoeng.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang about Waters visit.
Maxine Waters is coming here and she is coming down in her own capacity. It has been quite a road to get her here in terms of her commitment.Zengeziwe Msimang, CEO - Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation
Msimang says Waters knew Tambo personally and has relevance in today's South Africa.
The reason we wanted her so much is because she was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Zengeziwe Msimang, CEO - Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation
She inspires a lot of women and in particular a lot of black women.Zengeziwe Msimang, CEO - Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation
Listen to the full interview below...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.Read More