Actress Sandra Prinsloo on 'Kamphoer'- 'It's a play that goes to the core of me'
Actress Sandra Prinsloo is returning to the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio, in her latest hit production Kamphoer – die verhaal van Susan Nell, directed by the internationally acclaimed Lara Foot, from 9 to 26 October 2019.
The drama is adapted from novel Kamphoer by Francois Smit and the non-fiction publication The Boer Whore by Nico Moolman.
Susan Nell faced an unspeakable ordeal during the Anglo-Boer War (1899 - 1902) in the Winburg concentration camp.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Prinsloo says it was hard to convert the novel to a stageplay.
It is a really epic story that searches across decades and across continents. It is very much a story of today because nothing has changed, look at the predicament of women today.Sandra Prinsloo, Actress
It is one play that sort of goes to the core of me and although I have never suffered anything like that, I know people who have.Sandra Prinsloo, Actress
It is a story for everyone not only women. It is important in this movement that men join in the fight and recognise what is happening.Sandra Prinsloo, Actress
Listen to the full interview below...
