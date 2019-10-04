ISS says crooked cops an occupational hazard after KZN police killed in shootout

Two KwaZulu-Natal police officers were shot and killed during a shootout on Wednesday night with fellow police officers.

The male sergeant and female constable were suspected to have be involved in a Post Office break-in in Dalton near Greytown on Wednesday evening.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), Crime Intelligence, the Hawks and other units were conducting operations to address crime patterns in the area.

The Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Newham says police agencies need stronger measures to prevent criminality.

Newham says the extent of criminality in police agencies depends on the strength of prevention mechanisms.

He explains that it is more difficult to catch police offers who are involved in crime because they know how the system works.

It's an occupational hazard facing many police agencies... There will always be a certain number of police officers who join the force for other reasons. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies

As many kinds of crimes as normal civilians commit, you'll find happening in SAPS. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies

