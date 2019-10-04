Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old

CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride when she was just 2-years-old, in 1983

The @TableMountainCa was inaugurated exactly NINETY YEARS AGO, TODAY!



When was your first ascent? This was mine, on the old Cable Car with my mum. I guess this is 1983...? Share your memory with me! #BreakfastWithRefilwe #OnThisDayCapeTalk @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/8a5BrKaqW6 — Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) October 4, 2019

The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929.

Refilwe chats about how the cableway got started in 1929, and was declared one of the world's wonders in 2011.

Refilwe and listeners shared stories, memories, and photos of experiences in the cable car and on top of Table Mountain

A caller describes her two fantastic visits, free on her birthday below:

CapeTalker's 1969 intervarsity hockey tour on the Table Mountain cableway