Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old
CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride when she was just 2-years-old, in 1983
The @TableMountainCa was inaugurated exactly NINETY YEARS AGO, TODAY!— Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) October 4, 2019
When was your first ascent? This was mine, on the old Cable Car with my mum. I guess this is 1983...? Share your memory with me! #BreakfastWithRefilwe #OnThisDayCapeTalk @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/8a5BrKaqW6
The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929.
Refilwe chats about how the cableway got started in 1929, and was declared one of the world's wonders in 2011.
Refilwe and listeners shared stories, memories, and photos of experiences in the cable car and on top of Table Mountain
A caller describes her two fantastic visits, free on her birthday below:
