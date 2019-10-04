Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured

Fifty years after the untimely death of Imam Haron, who was known for his anti-apartheid activism, the Imam Haron Foundation in partnership with the Cape Cultural Collective has created a tribute show in his honour.

Haron was killed by the security branch of the apartheid-era SouthAfrican Police Force in 1969.

RELATED: Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister

The show will be held at the Artscape Theatre and will be directed by Basil Appollis, who sits down with Lester Kiewit to give more information on the tribute show.

I think in the show we are celebrating the life of an extraordinary human being who crossed so many borders. He defied religion, he crossed gender and race at a time when it was unheard of. Basil Appollis, Director

He used his position as Iman to preach about social injustice and label it as un-Islamic. Basil Appollis, Director

He says the tribute show is a celebration for a man who had a sense of humour.

We are celebrating the man because he also encouraged people to dance, to play the piano and to follow their passion. Basil Appollis, Director

The tribute show is titledThe Iman and Us and will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:

