Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured
Fifty years after the untimely death of Imam Haron, who was known for his anti-apartheid activism, the Imam Haron Foundation in partnership with the Cape Cultural Collective has created a tribute show in his honour.
Haron was killed by the security branch of the apartheid-era SouthAfrican Police Force in 1969.
RELATED: Reopen inquest into Imam Haron's death - foundation pleads with justice minister
The show will be held at the Artscape Theatre and will be directed by Basil Appollis, who sits down with Lester Kiewit to give more information on the tribute show.
I think in the show we are celebrating the life of an extraordinary human being who crossed so many borders. He defied religion, he crossed gender and race at a time when it was unheard of.Basil Appollis, Director
He used his position as Iman to preach about social injustice and label it as un-Islamic.Basil Appollis, Director
He says the tribute show is a celebration for a man who had a sense of humour.
We are celebrating the man because he also encouraged people to dance, to play the piano and to follow their passion.Basil Appollis, Director
The tribute show is titledThe Iman and Us and will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'
Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.Read More
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat
Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.Read More
'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out.Read More
Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old
The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929.Read More
ISS says crooked cops an occupational hazard after KZN police killed in shootout
The Institute for Security Studies says the South African Police Service has always been exposed to criminal elements.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[LISTEN] R35m hi-tech machine will speed up treatment for cancer patients
With the new Halcyon machine a full treatment can be done four times faster than standard treatments.Read More
New play 'The Room' explores themes of loneliness and desperation
Actor and playwright Brent Palmer talks to John Maytham about the play which is currently on at the Alexander Bar.Read More
More from Entertainment
Local artists collaborate to create Afro-pop anthem for women 'Wolf at Night'
The song is the result of a collaboration between multiple artists with one message in mind: women are divinely magical.Read More
Actress Sandra Prinsloo on 'Kamphoer'- 'It's a play that goes to the core of me'
Prinsloo says the play on at the Baxter Theatre is a really epic story that searches across decades and across continents.Read More
New play 'The Room' explores themes of loneliness and desperation
Actor and playwright Brent Palmer talks to John Maytham about the play which is currently on at the Alexander Bar.Read More
Afrikaans rap hit 'Dames' objectifies women as sex objects - Melanie Verwoerd
A bit of harmless entertainment or a sad indictment of the acceptability of misogyny in modern music?Read More
CapeTalk celebrates October: We're riding the Cape Wheel and so can you
If you're an October baby, you could be coming along for a free ride.Read More
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.Read More
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Celebrating the big, bad 80s with musical 'Rock of Ages'
Executive producer Jaco van Rensburg gives the lowdown on the SA production of the smash hit Broadway show.Read More
Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it
Sho Madjozi is putting Xitsonga on the map and making Mzansi proud with her cultural pride and global success.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More