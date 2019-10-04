Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
An investigation has been launched by the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA) to find out why so many would-be surgeons across five universities failed a standard final examination.
Eight universities sent 46 surgeon students for the Fellowship of the College of Surgeons (FCS) exam.
Only 15 of the 46 candidates who wrote this exam passed.
All of the candidates from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Pretoria, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State failed the exam.
Only candidates from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Stellenbosch University passed.
Academics from institutions where students failed have called for a thorough investigation into the unprecedented failure rate.
Professor Martin Smith, head of the surgery department at Wits, says it's too early to speculate whether something untoward is at play.
Wits will allow the CMSA to conduct its investigation, which Smith says should focus on a broad range of factors.
The results of the exam were completely unexpected and out of keeping with previous results.Professor Martin Veller, Head of the Department of Surgery in the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits
Having a 100% failure rate from my institution surprised me because the paper itself did not appear to be a difficult one.Professor Martin Veller, Head of the Department of Surgery in the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits
We will support any investigation that tries to understand what happened.Professor Martin Veller, Head of the Department of Surgery in the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
This article first appeared on 702 : Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
More from Local
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured
Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October.Read More
Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old
The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929.Read More
ISS says crooked cops an occupational hazard after KZN police killed in shootout
The Institute for Security Studies says the South African Police Service has always been exposed to criminal elements.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[LISTEN] R35m hi-tech machine will speed up treatment for cancer patients
With the new Halcyon machine a full treatment can be done four times faster than standard treatments.Read More
New play 'The Room' explores themes of loneliness and desperation
Actor and playwright Brent Palmer talks to John Maytham about the play which is currently on at the Alexander Bar.Read More
Local eco-warrior needs your help cleaning up CT's Black River
Chavonne Snyman created the Plastic Pollution Initiative facebook page aimed at eradicating litter from Cape Town's rivers.Read More
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?
The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court.Read More