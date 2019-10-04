CapeTalk scoops two responsible drinking awards
The Responsible Drinking Media Awards (RDMAs) recognises journalists for their work in the area of promoting the responsible use of alcohol.
Cape Talk's Kieno Kammies, Bruce Hong and Nicola Bruns won Best Radio (Commercial) for their segment Should underage drinking be allowed under parental supervision?
A new category, the Commitment Award, for ongoing coverage spotlighting the importance of drinking responsibly went to Pippa Hudson for her work.
And congratulations to our lunchtime team as well - proud to go to work with @amyraerispel and @OBkaSitwayi every day! #DiageoRDMA #CommitmentAward @CapeTalk pic.twitter.com/GWzukOFDnR— Pippa Hudson (@pjchudson) October 4, 2019