Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Home Affairs head office in Pretoria on Friday.
Ramaphosa will interact with top management and senior staff.
Clement Manyathela chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi who is following this story.
The president is currently in meetings with top management and will later visit the customer services centre.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Nsthidi says in an attempt to curb maladministration and corruption, Ramaphosa is expected to launch a new system called e-Visa.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices
