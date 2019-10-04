'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'

Democratic Alliance leader in Gauteng John Moodey has come out the defend party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Moodey says this is a modus operandi that has been used before on him and others within the party.

The DA's federal executive is seeking answers regarding Maimane's R4-million Claremont house and a white Fortuner which is said to have been sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff chief Markus Jooste.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Moodey says Maimane never drove that car around or use it with his family.

The fact of the matter is there are things that were asked inside party structures and somehow leaked itself to the media. John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng

Mmusi then finds himself having to defend himself in the court of public opinion. I feel like these are ways to try and weaken a man who is a leader of our party. John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng

He insists the party must return all the money it received from Steinhoff.

The same people who knew about the car and warned him about the car, did they give back the money? John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng

I will not stand for Mmusi to step down. If they want to remove Mmusi let us go to a congress and do it properly. I will not shut up when I see an injustice. John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng

