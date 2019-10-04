'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'
Democratic Alliance leader in Gauteng John Moodey has come out the defend party leader Mmusi Maimane.
Moodey says this is a modus operandi that has been used before on him and others within the party.
The DA's federal executive is seeking answers regarding Maimane's R4-million Claremont house and a white Fortuner which is said to have been sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff chief Markus Jooste.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Moodey says Maimane never drove that car around or use it with his family.
RELATED: Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst
The fact of the matter is there are things that were asked inside party structures and somehow leaked itself to the media.John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng
RELATED: Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen
Mmusi then finds himself having to defend himself in the court of public opinion. I feel like these are ways to try and weaken a man who is a leader of our party.John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng
He insists the party must return all the money it received from Steinhoff.
The same people who knew about the car and warned him about the car, did they give back the money?John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng
I will not stand for Mmusi to step down. If they want to remove Mmusi let us go to a congress and do it properly. I will not shut up when I see an injustice.John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'
