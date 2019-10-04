This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
"The story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale" by Shubnum Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan - Writer
Today at 15:50
Movies with JP Sebastian
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Sebastian - Film Enthusiast
Today at 16:10
Wake up, Everyone: ANC NEC's energy statement is a real New Dawn for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Swilling - Academic Director at Sustainable Institute
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Bringing back Subbuteo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clinton Gahwiler - Head of Psychology at Sports Science Institute of SA
Today at 17:05
SAHRC promises to 'set an example' dealing with Etzebeth case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
SA beat the Italian Stallions 49 to 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Rugby Writer at The Times
Today at 17:46
The First Shirt Made From Milk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Luo
Tomorrow at 06:50
Breast cancer in men
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Justus Apffelstaedt - Head Of Breast Clinic at University Of Stellonbosch
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does the DA dispose of it's black leaders once they are done?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella
Tomorrow at 08:21
Nigeria's economic relationship with South Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mills Soko - Professor of International Business and Strategy at Wits Business School
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ronnis Daniels - Public relations officer at SANCCOB
Sibongile Mafu - Presenter on KFM 94.5
Tomorrow at 09:05
Exploring the relationship between Language and learning
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jaqueline Harvey - PhD Intern in the Education and Skills Development research programme at the Human Sciences Research
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Review: VW Pan Americana
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - motoring journalist at Bizcommunity.com
Health & Wellness: Addressing the misconceptions of Pain and Exercise
Friday Profile - Noni Gasa.
Travel Feature -Semi-gration to smaller towns.
Movies with Hugh Fraser.
Food Feature - Asian Twist.
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Travel, Tourism & Adventure: Explore the newly revamped Steenberg Farm
On the Yellow Couch: 'Wolf at Night' song is a creative artistic response to GBV in SA
Flash Word - Michelle Flash Word Win - 5 out of 5
A look at the Springboks vs Italy World Cup game
Numsa workers at UJ protest over wages and benefits
DA's Moody defends Maimane
President Ramaphosa visits Home Affairs Head Office
Surgery students from 5 SA institutions cry foul over failed exam
President Buhari meets with Nigerian officials during state visit in SA
SABC gets big bailout from government
The Finance Week That Was: SABC bailout, Old Mutual and more
Talking Sex- The interpersonal lives of sex workers
The Imam and Us - A tribute to Imam Haron
Inspiring integrity to build a nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa

4 October 2019 2:15 PM
by
Tags:
NUMSA
University of Johannesburg
Numsa strike
Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says a strike at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is indefinite until the institution takes its members seriously and engages them on how to resolve the issue.

Seven hundred workers - including security, cleaners and support staff - stayed away from work on Friday. They are demanding equal pay and the same benefits across the board.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola shares more on the issue.

This university is actually exploiting them. These are workers who previously were in-sourced by the university. There was a constitutional judgment that made it very clear that workers who are brought into labour brokers or temporary employment services must be in-sourced. The judgment went further and said they must earn the same income and receive the same benefits as workers who are permanently employed.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

UJ is violating the law in relation to how this in-sourcing is applied.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Our members have said that this is an indefinite strike until the university management takes this issue seriously and engages us on how to resolve this issue.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Click on the link below to hear the full story...


This article first appeared on 702 : This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa


More from Politics

MMUSI IN ALEX IH 4

'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'

4 October 2019 1:47 PM

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilthumbnailjpg

Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices

4 October 2019 1:20 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the president also interacted to with top management and senior staff members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

security-batonjpg

'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'

3 October 2019 2:39 PM

Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase says security workers and employers have reached an impasse in the negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

'We do not know of a pending strike by police officers'

3 October 2019 1:16 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo says unions have not communicated with management about a looming protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxirape720jpeg

Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders

2 October 2019 5:44 PM

The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen

2 October 2019 4:17 PM

Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191002-anc-nec-edjpg

ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan

2 October 2019 2:07 PM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane1jpg

Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst

2 October 2019 8:15 AM

Serusha Naidoo on the challenges DA leader faces within his own party as questions mount over sponsored car and Claremont home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180903jinpinggif

'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'

2 October 2019 7:33 AM

The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nigerian-guests-chat-to-lesterjpeg

Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story

1 October 2019 9:15 PM

Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

