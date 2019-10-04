This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says a strike at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is indefinite until the institution takes its members seriously and engages them on how to resolve the issue.

Seven hundred workers - including security, cleaners and support staff - stayed away from work on Friday. They are demanding equal pay and the same benefits across the board.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola shares more on the issue.

This university is actually exploiting them. These are workers who previously were in-sourced by the university. There was a constitutional judgment that made it very clear that workers who are brought into labour brokers or temporary employment services must be in-sourced. The judgment went further and said they must earn the same income and receive the same benefits as workers who are permanently employed. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

UJ is violating the law in relation to how this in-sourcing is applied. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Our members have said that this is an indefinite strike until the university management takes this issue seriously and engages us on how to resolve this issue. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

