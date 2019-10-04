This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says a strike at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is indefinite until the institution takes its members seriously and engages them on how to resolve the issue.
Seven hundred workers - including security, cleaners and support staff - stayed away from work on Friday. They are demanding equal pay and the same benefits across the board.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola shares more on the issue.
This university is actually exploiting them. These are workers who previously were in-sourced by the university. There was a constitutional judgment that made it very clear that workers who are brought into labour brokers or temporary employment services must be in-sourced. The judgment went further and said they must earn the same income and receive the same benefits as workers who are permanently employed.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
UJ is violating the law in relation to how this in-sourcing is applied.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Our members have said that this is an indefinite strike until the university management takes this issue seriously and engages us on how to resolve this issue.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Click on the link below to hear the full story...
This article first appeared on 702 : This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa
More from Politics
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'
Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party.Read More
Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the president also interacted to with top management and senior staff members.Read More
'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'
Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase says security workers and employers have reached an impasse in the negotiations.Read More
'We do not know of a pending strike by police officers'
SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo says unions have not communicated with management about a looming protest.Read More
Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders
The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators.Read More
Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen
Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to.Read More
ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting.Read More
Mmusi Maimane needs to come out and talk about allegations - political analyst
Serusha Naidoo on the challenges DA leader faces within his own party as questions mount over sponsored car and Claremont home.Read More
'While mainland China was celebrating, protests in Hong Kong continued'
The University of Johannesburg's Bhaso Ndzendze weighs in on the country's 70-year anniversary under Communist Party rule.Read More
Nigerians in Cape Town tell their story
Three Nigerians living and working in the city say others tell the story of Nigerian people and they don't get it right.Read More