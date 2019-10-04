Local artists collaborate to create Afro-pop anthem for women 'Wolf at Night'

South African pop-rock band Slow Jack and Tatenda wekwaTenzi have collaborated to create a new anthem for women.

_Wolf at Night _was inspired by an artwork excluding divine feminine energy by Malawian illustrator Lambi Chibambo.

WekwaTenzi and Slow Jack's Jayme van Tonder are the voices behind the empowering song which is written in Shona and English.

The track was recorded by Various Roots, an organisation that funds projects by artists who create socially conscious works.

Zimbabwean-born artist WekwaTenzi says her Shona lyrics speak to the strength and perseverance of women.

It was very important for me to write in my home language, which is Shona, because I was trying to speak to the Zimbabwean women in the diaspora and in the country who do not have a voice. Tatenda wekwaTenzi, Artist and musician

The universal message is that we are much stronger than we think we are. It's encouraging us to live out more, even though we are being oppressed daily. Tatenda wekwaTenzi, Artist and musician

Van Tonder says the recent mass action by women protesting against gender-based violence illustrates the essence of what the song all is about.

The day I stood in front of Parliament, I felt the song coming to life. Jayme van Tonder, Vocalist - Slow Jack

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson: