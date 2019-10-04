We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout
Research and lobby group Media Monitoring Africa believes the R3.2bn bailout for the SABC is justified.
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster has begun to show some progress over the past year.
RELATED: SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
SABC has for the past year been running a far tighter ship, they've been able to go after people and have launched a number of investigations.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
The losses that they've incurred are significantly less than the previous year.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
There are clear indicators that the SABC actually is doing things differently, this is an important step from government and one that I think we should warmly welcome.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
RELATED: 'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
He argues that the SABC is fundamentally important to South Africa's overall media sector.
Bird explains that the bailout needs to be followed by dramatic shifts at the public broadcaster to achieve a successful turnaround.
We need to make sure that SABC succeeds and, to begin with, we need to make sure that it's financially stable.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Business
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years.Read More
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.Read More
How to retire before you’re old
Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court
He tried – but failed - to stop a R740 million damages claim against him. Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Mail's Rob Rose.Read More
Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million
Moyo wants to be the CEO. If that won’t happen, he wants R250 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews business journalist Ray Mahlaka.Read More
The Greta Thunberg effect
If a 16-year-old can understand climate change, why do so many still fight it?Read More
CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed
CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time
The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.Read More
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day
Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”Read More