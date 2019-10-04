SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat

A study by the South African National Biodiversity Institute has found that nearly 14% of species and 50% of ecosystem types in South Africa are threatened.

The study was conducted by more than 480 scientists and formed part of the third assessment.

Almost half of all South Africa’s 1,021 ecosystem types are threatened with ecological collapse and one in seven of the 23,312 indigenous species that were assessed are considered threatened with extinction.

John Maytham speaks to National Biodiversity Assessment (NBA) lead scientist Andrew Skowno.

We were a little surprised around how poor the waterways, rivers and wetlands were really were. Andrew Skowno, NBA lead scientist - South African National Biodiversity Institute

We knew things were pretty bad but we didn't know to which extent. Andrew Skowno, NBA lead scientist - South African National Biodiversity Institute

Skowno says all species are valuable.

Many of the threatened species are very rare and special thing that occurs in a very limited locality. Andrew Skowno, lead scientist of the NBA - SANBI

Listen to the full interview below...