SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat
A study by the South African National Biodiversity Institute has found that nearly 14% of species and 50% of ecosystem types in South Africa are threatened.
The study was conducted by more than 480 scientists and formed part of the third assessment.
Almost half of all South Africa’s 1,021 ecosystem types are threatened with ecological collapse and one in seven of the 23,312 indigenous species that were assessed are considered threatened with extinction.
John Maytham speaks to National Biodiversity Assessment (NBA) lead scientist Andrew Skowno.
We were a little surprised around how poor the waterways, rivers and wetlands were really were.Andrew Skowno, NBA lead scientist - South African National Biodiversity Institute
We knew things were pretty bad but we didn't know to which extent.Andrew Skowno, NBA lead scientist - South African National Biodiversity Institute
Skowno says all species are valuable.
Many of the threatened species are very rare and special thing that occurs in a very limited locality.Andrew Skowno, lead scientist of the NBA - SANBI
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'
Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.Read More
'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured
Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October.Read More
Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old
The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929.Read More
ISS says crooked cops an occupational hazard after KZN police killed in shootout
The Institute for Security Studies says the South African Police Service has always been exposed to criminal elements.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[LISTEN] R35m hi-tech machine will speed up treatment for cancer patients
With the new Halcyon machine a full treatment can be done four times faster than standard treatments.Read More
New play 'The Room' explores themes of loneliness and desperation
Actor and playwright Brent Palmer talks to John Maytham about the play which is currently on at the Alexander Bar.Read More