SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know
Durban-based writer Shubnum Khan's face "went viral", appearing on a range of different adverts across the world, without her knowledge.
Khan's face accidentally became a stock image after she participated in a free photoshoot back when she was in university.
A Cape Town photographer took her picture and promised to give Khan and a few of her friends some professional portraits.
Little did she know that her face would later be used in an immigration campaign in Canada, a McDonald's ad in China, selling carpets in New York, promoting miracle face creams online and on dating apps in France.
Khan says she's seen at least 60 advertising images online in which her face is used to promote a variety of products and causes.
A friend contacted me and asked me: 'Do you know you're in Canda in this newspaper advertising for immigration?' That's what led me to start searching online.Shubnum Khan, Writer
Khan and her friends had signed release forms for the photos‚ but they assumed it was the document which was granting permission for the images to be used for the photographer’s portfolio.
I was under the impression that I was signing it for the photographer to use it for his portfolio.Shubnum Khan, Writer
We basically signed away those photos to be used for anything. Now they're in all those adverts and we haven't been paid anything.Shubnum Khan, Writer
She's warned others to always read the fine print when getting their images taken.
Khan published a thread on Twitter, titled The story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale.
Read it below.
So today I'm going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale. Six or so years ago, a friend in Canada posted a pic on my FB wall to say she found an advert of me promoting immigration in a Canadian newspaper. pic.twitter.com/QJ0nWpYNmQ— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
Listen to her bizarre story on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk
John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week.Read More
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.Read More
Gay UK podcaster James Barr met a gay conversion therapist. Here's what happened
British podcaster James Barr visited a man who claims to offer gay conversion therapy. This is how the exchange went down.Read More
How to retire before you’re old
Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs
South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson.Read More
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time
The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.Read More
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel
Hiep, hiep! Hoera! Nog ‘n piep! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from INSIDE the Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
'We shouldn't be dying from skin cancer' - protect your skin this summer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in South Africa, claiming about 700 lives every year.Read More