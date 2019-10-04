Streaming issues? Report here
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party

4 October 2019 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Helen Zille
#mmusimaimane
The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille is planning to return to a top position of the party by availing herself for federal council chairperson.

Zille made the surprise announcement on social media that she was contesting for the powerful position.

The position was left vacant after James Selfe resigned after holding the position for almost two decades.

Speaking to John Maytham, Zille says she was approached by some top leaders in the party to contest the position.

I want to emphasise that I am standing for the chair of the federal council, which is not the leadership or a top leadership position in the sense of giving direction to the party.

Helen Zille, Former DA leader

The people putting my name forward are trying to heal and end the divisions and give focus and drive to the party again.

Helen Zille, Former DA leader

They want to stabilise the party and end the divisions.

Helen Zille, Former DA leader

The availability of Zille comes in the midst of a controversy involving party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Some senior members of the party are calling for Maimane to clarify facts about a house and car.

In 2016 Maimane drove a rental vehicle sponsored by businessperson Markus Jooste. It was paid for by Steinhoff.

Mmusi Maimane is the leader and the role of the federal chair is to support the leader. If I am elected I will support the leadership of the DA and do the job of the federal council chair.

Helen Zille, Former DA leader

Listen to the full interview below...


4 October 2019 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Helen Zille
#mmusimaimane

