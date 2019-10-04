Newlands Rugby Stadium to be demolished - reports
Newlands Rugby Stadium may soon be no more.
According to reports, the stadium will be demolished in 2021 following a deal between Western Province Rugby Football Union and Investec.
The rugby body has apparently entered into a development agreement with Investec worth R110-million, RugbyRocks.com reports.
The historic 51,900-capacity stadium is set to be replaced with residential and retail properties built on the site.
Meanwhile, it's alleged WP Rugby will move to Cape Town Stadium in Green Point.
The iconic venue is the second oldest rugby stadium in the world.
The deal has yet to be confirmed by either parties.
This is a developing story.