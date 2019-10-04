'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'
Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling says the African National Congress statement on the future of the country's energy system is a new dawn.
Speaking to John Maytham, Swiling says SA's industrial economy has been based on coal.
The ANC in a statement said: The NEC affirmed the approach of a balance between national development goals and global obligations with regards to climate change, particularly in the energy sector. The Integrated Resource Plan should articulate the lowest-cost option for the future energy mix for South Africa, with increased contributions from renewable energy sources. The NEC agreed to develop a strategy on a just transition to a low-carbon path of development that takes into account the interests of workers, communities and broader society. This should include such new technologies as fuel cell applications which require platinum group metals (PGM) which South Africa has in abundance.
Lowest cost option means that we have to build an energy system for the future that uses the cheapest technology and the cheapest technology are renewable energy.Mike Swilling, Academic director - Sustainable Institute
The integrated resource plan which, Cabinet was supposed to approve at its last meeting, has all the scenarios including the lowest cost option which says no further coal-fired stations get built in that scenario.Mike Swilling, Academic director - Sustainable Institute
And all future requirements would be met with renewable energy and most of our coal-fired stations except for Khusile and Medupi would get decommissioned by 2041.Mike Swilling, Academic director - Sustainable Institute
