[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk

A Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro has created the first T-shirt using disposable milk deemed unfit for human consumption.

One of the creators, Robert Luo, spoke to John Maytham about the concept and the process of making the clothing.

He says there are four steps to making it, which includes fermenting the milk, extracting casein protein - dissolving it and purifying it and then, lastly, spinning it into yarn which is used to make the fabric.

I first learnt about this process when I was watching a YouTube video about how much milk has been wasted every single year... so we thought why couldn't we do something about it. Robert Luo, Co-founder and CEO - Mi Terro

It is hard to do it because you have to turn milk from a liquid form to a solid form and then extract the casein protein. So, the process alone to turn milk into a shirt would take two and a half months. Robert Luo, Co-founder and CEO - Mi Terro

We estimate that every five T-shirts will save one glass of milk from being dumped. Robert Luo, Co-founder and CEO - Mi Terro

The T-shirt itself is extremely soft, it feels like silk. It is breathable and stretchy. When you look four or five years later, you can still wear it, it is still trendy. Robert Luo, Co-founder and CEO - Mi Terro

Click on the link below to hear more...