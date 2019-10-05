Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday
Training for an upcoming cycle race or thinking of options for a fun, family-fit break-away?
RELATED: Your last chance to enter Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
Journalist and producer David "Mr. Active" Katz says a "DIY" cycling holiday is the perfect combination of getting fit and enjoying time with family or friends at a relatively low cost.
Most of South Africa's beautiful national parks offer a choice between comfortable accommodation and camping and if you're doing serious training, there's plenty to see and do in nearby towns for the rest of the family.
He gives his top three picks for cycling holidays:
1. Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Free State
If you travel between Harrismith and Clarens in the Free State, you drive straight through the Golden Gate National Park.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
Those roads are incredible - there's a lot of climbing so it's a real challenge.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
2. Northern Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal
If you're coming from Gauteng it's not far - you can be in Northern Drakensberg in about 3.5 hours.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
They really have done a lot to fix up those roads, there's a shoulder for most of the time.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
3. Agulhas National Park, Western Cape
They're a little more geared up for cyclists in the Western Cape with infrastructure because of the big tourism network.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
The one thing you don't have is altitude but it's in a massive urban area so there's a diverse amount of things you can do.David "Mr Active" Katz, Journalist and producer
Katz emphasizes taking safety precautions on the road - take note of the weather forecast, have a phone with you and always carry tools and spares.
For more on local cycling holiday destinations, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk
John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019
Here are John's three picks for the week.Read More
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know
Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with.Read More
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.Read More
Gay UK podcaster James Barr met a gay conversion therapist. Here's what happened
British podcaster James Barr visited a man who claims to offer gay conversion therapy. This is how the exchange went down.Read More
How to retire before you’re old
Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.Read More
How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs
South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson.Read More
Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time
The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.Read More
It’s CapeTalk’s 22nd birthday! Join us - we’re celebrating at the Cape Wheel
Hiep, hiep! Hoera! Nog ‘n piep! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto comes to you from INSIDE the Cape Wheel at the V&A Waterfront.Read More