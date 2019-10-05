Streaming issues? Report here
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it'

5 October 2019 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Athol Trollip
Democratic Alliance DA
Mike Waters
DA Federal Council
thomas walters
Former DA leader Helen Zille
DA Federal Council chair election
Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip.

"In recent months, the DA has been through a period of turmoil and distress. As a party, it is important for us to reflect, to introspect and to begin the process of reconnecting with voters."

That's how former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille summed up the party's current crossroads when she made the surprise announcement on Friday that she's standing for the position of chairperson of its federal council.

RELATED: Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party

Current DA leader leader Mmusi Maimane is embroiled in controversy over his Claremont home and a vehicle said to have been sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff chief Markus Jooste.

ALSO RELATED: 'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'

A new federal council chair will be elected later this month when James Selfe steps down after close to 20 years in the job.

Zille will be up against Athol Trollip, Thomas Walters and Mike Waters.

Professor Erwin Schwella, dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote Kollege predicts it will be a two-horse race between Zille and Trollip.

They are both definitely good loyal candidates if one can find some kind of coherence in the DA because in the DA there are a number of factions.

Prof. Erwin Schwella, Dean - School of Social Innnovation at Hugenote Kollege

You've got what you might call ANC-lite, you've got liberals, you've got 'New Nats' or 'Old Nats' and then a bunch of all-sorts.

Prof. Erwin Schwella, Dean - School of Social Innnovation at Hugenote Kollege

Professor Schwella says political parties need "glue" to hold them together and the question is whether the DA has enough of it to go forward.

This can either take the form of a strong ideological drive or interests he explains, and in the case of the official opposition which has started to lose electoral support, less privilege and positions are now available.

He says the answer is probably for the party to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to that, as opposed to wanting to become the government-in-waiting.

They're not going to govern as the DA in South Africa, that's not going to happen.

Prof. Erwin Schwella, Dean - School of Social Innnovation at Hugenote Kollege

They must find a way of combining the ideology of whatever it may be - more social democratic, more liberal - with some instrumental purpose, which might be good governance and then stick to that and then wait until the ANC finally divides and breaks down and then a new coalition arises.

Prof. Erwin Schwella, Dean - School of Social Innnovation at Hugenote Kollege

For more insights into the DA's path forward, listen below:


EWN Highlights

First transfer of SABC bailout billions to be done on Monday

5 October 2019 11:41 AM

Zille’s return could spell more trouble for the DA, says Mathekga

5 October 2019 11:22 AM

Highlands Park look to upset the odds against SuperSport United in #MTN8Final

5 October 2019 9:25 AM

