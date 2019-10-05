Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study
The debate over English versus mother tongue instruction at school and at tertiary level is an ongoing one in South Africa with its 11 official languages.
Because English is currently the preferred language of education, many non-native speakers are at a disadvantage, which influences their progress at school and in their future careers.
RELATED: Activists seek African language development in universities
Nonetheless, a study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) based on the most recent South African Social Attitudes Survey, found that popular support for English as the language of instruction during the foundation phase had gone up to 65% – the highest level since polling began.
CapeTalk's Africa Melane speaks to Jaqueline Harvey, researcher at the HSRC's Education and Skills Development programme.
She says one of the main reasons for this preference is perceived economic benefits. The fact that greater resources are devoted to helping teachers educate pupils in English, also reinforces the perception that it is superior to African languages, whereas the focus should actually be on promoting multi-lingualism.
English is not the only language that is worthwhile. We must promote the other languages as well because they all have value.Jaqueline Harvey, Researcher - HSRC Education and Skills Development programme
Harvey says a combined approach would most benefit pupils.
Good English language teaching should not come at the expense of schooling in the vernacular language.Jaqueline Harvey, Researcher - HSRC Education and Skills Development programme
If you are taught in your own language you will have a better understanding because how are you going to master the content if you're not understanding what is being said or if you cannot express your own thoughts to ask questions?Jaqueline Harvey, Researcher - HSRC Education and Skills Development programme
She says a large part of the responsibility for raising parents' awareness lies with researchers like herself in spreading the word about the benefits of home language teaching.
But is the government doing enough to implement a dual system to support school children? Harvey feels positive that the education department is working towards the ideal scenario.
I know of several studies and people in the government that we are working towards this, especially with the new policy of incremental implementation of indigenous languages.Jaqueline Harvey, Researcher - HSRC Education and Skills Development programme
Listen to the conversation with Harvey here:
More from Local
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'
Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.Read More
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat
Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.Read More
'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured
Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October.Read More
Refilwe shares memories of her first Table Mountain cableway ride at 2-years-old
The iconic Cape Town cableway launched this day, 4 October, in 1929.Read More
ISS says crooked cops an occupational hazard after KZN police killed in shootout
The Institute for Security Studies says the South African Police Service has always been exposed to criminal elements.Read More
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture
CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s.Read More
[LISTEN] R35m hi-tech machine will speed up treatment for cancer patients
With the new Halcyon machine a full treatment can be done four times faster than standard treatments.Read More