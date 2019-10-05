Streaming issues? Report here
Tomorrow at 06:50
The Western Cape needs more safe houses
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alice Wilton - CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House
Tomorrow at 08:10
How the City of Cape Town supports community safey
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:20
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zerlinda van der Merwe - General Manager and Specialist Community Schemes Consultant at Pam Golding
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matthew Partridge - Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie Critic
Car Review: VW Pan Americana
Theater Talk with Marina
Exploring the relationship between Language and learning
What's On:
What's On:
Nigeria's economic relationship with South Africa
Spotlight on commuter safety this transport month
The Outdoor Report
The Future of Transportation
VEGANISM SUPER TRENDY
Breast cancer in men
Tavern Owners fighting against gender-based Violence
The need to get the balance of stress and pressure right in order for children to be able to perform.
Unpacking Hellen Zille's possible return to the DA's leadership
How to prepare your car for the rainy season
Ageing Related Dementia
3 BEST National Parks to cycle in South Africa
Fashion with the king of Cotour – Different Wines Show
Wine Tasting with the Fine Wine Stylist
SoapBox Science Comes to South Africa
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence

5 October 2019 2:40 PM
by
Tags:
gender-based violence
Campaigns against gender-based violence
#HeForShe
HeForShe Tavern project
Joe Mashilo
Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour.

The global #HeForShe movement has had one very particular spin-off in South Africa - tavern owners in North West, with the support of United Nations Women and the Catholic Church, are addressing the scourge of gender-based violence with their patrons and communities in general.

On Weekend Breakfast, HeForShe Taverns project ambassador Joe Mashilo tells Refiloe Mpakanyane how the community felt the need to initiate conversations with men about engaging with women without being abusive.

Taverns presented an appropriate space for the work to start he says, as they are male-dominated and alcohol is a factor in much of the violent crime in the country.

We said because taverns are being painted as negative, how can we create a platform where we can develop different ways of thinking to say that taverns can actually be places of change.

Joe Mashilo, HeForShe Taverns project ambassador

So how do they achieve this? Mashilo explains that they initiate dialogues, with the community deciding on the topic for the day.

They themselves decide on a topic, for instance they will decide on whether alcohol is an excuse for violence.

Joe Mashilo, HeForShe Taverns project ambassador

We want these topics to translate into action to the point where men are standing up and doing something about it.

Joe Mashilo, HeForShe Taverns project ambassador

The movement fosters a culture of accountability, getting feedback not only from the patrons themselves, but also from spouses and other family members about positive changes in behaviour.

Through these community dialogues we have experienced significant change in the behaviour of men.

Joe Mashilo, HeForShe Taverns project ambassador

We've seen them standing up and picketing at the courts to say 'enough is enough' when it comes to cases of rape.

Joe Mashilo, HeForShe Taverns project ambassador

He says the dialogues also serve as a sometimes life-saving outlet for men to open up and talk about their own personal problems.

For more on the HeForShe Taverns project, click on the link below:


For more on the HeForShe Taverns project, click on the link below:


