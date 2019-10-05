Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:50
The Western Cape needs more safe houses
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alice Wilton - CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House
Tomorrow at 08:10
How the City of Cape Town supports community safey
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:20
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zerlinda van der Merwe - General Manager and Specialist Community Schemes Consultant at Pam Golding
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matthew Partridge - Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie Critic
Car Review: VW Pan Americana
Theater Talk with Marina
Exploring the relationship between Language and learning
What's On:
What's On:
Nigeria's economic relationship with South Africa
Spotlight on commuter safety this transport month
The Outdoor Report
The Future of Transportation
VEGANISM SUPER TRENDY
Breast cancer in men
Tavern Owners fighting against gender-based Violence
The need to get the balance of stress and pressure right in order for children to be able to perform.
Unpacking Hellen Zille's possible return to the DA's leadership
How to prepare your car for the rainy season
Ageing Related Dementia
3 BEST National Parks to cycle in South Africa
Fashion with the king of Cotour – Different Wines Show
Wine Tasting with the Fine Wine Stylist
SoapBox Science Comes to South Africa
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. 3 October 2019 4:30 PM
View all Sport
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress

5 October 2019 3:57 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Creative parenting
Burnout
Nikki Bush
positive and negative stress
stress threshold
children and stress
Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best.

Parents would all like their children to perform at their best and achieve their goals.

But how much pressure is enough and how can you avoid the extremes of either overloading them, or leaving them with too little motivation?

RELATED: Minimise school kids' exam stress by helping them prepare early

Parenting expert Nikki Bush says it's all about maintaining a dynamic balance.

The human system needs just the right amount of pressure and tension in order to perform... There are two kinds of stress: there's _eu_stress, which is positive stress and there's _dis_tress.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

She says too much pressure and too little pressure can result in much the same effect.

When you burn out, you lose that ability to push yourself because suddenly you are emotionally depleted, you are physically exhausted, you become detached from your goals and the people around you.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush points out that every member of a family will have a different stress threshold and the key is to get to know your children's limits through observing them and having conversations with them.

We need to teach our families how to read their own stress responses because they need to know what's optimal for them.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

For pointers on the kinds of conversations to have with your children to map their stress, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress


5 October 2019 3:57 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Creative parenting
Burnout
Nikki Bush
positive and negative stress
stress threshold
children and stress

More from Lifestyle

bicycle-bike-cycling-38296jpg

Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday

5 October 2019 9:28 AM

David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milk-dairy-jpg

[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk

4 October 2019 6:47 PM

John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019

4 October 2019 4:48 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shubnum-face-imagejpg

SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know

4 October 2019 4:43 PM

Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

contractjpg

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-flag-man-pexels-photo-2781924jpeg

Gay UK podcaster James Barr met a gay conversion therapist. Here's what happened

3 October 2019 12:00 PM

British podcaster James Barr visited a man who claims to offer gay conversion therapy. This is how the exchange went down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-in-hammock-overlooking-hong-kongjpg

How to retire before you’re old

3 October 2019 11:57 AM

Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

2 October 2019 3:15 PM

Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thami-bandajpg

How Thami Banda became one of Africa's most sought-after whisky connoisseurs

2 October 2019 2:53 PM

South African whisky distiller Thami Banda talks about his journey into the whisky business On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2019-10-02-at-23007-pmpng

Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Car Review: VW Pan Americana
Theater Talk with Marina
Exploring the relationship between Language and learning
What's On:
What's On:
A look at the Springboks vs Italy World Cup game
Numsa workers at UJ protest over wages and benefits
DA's Moody defends Maimane
President Ramaphosa visits Home Affairs Head Office
Surgery students from 5 SA institutions cry foul over failed exam

EWN Highlights

Revenge porn now criminalised and carries hefty fine or jail time

5 October 2019 3:29 PM

Global stocks mostly rise as US unemployment hits 50-year low

5 October 2019 2:43 PM

SAHRC backs Langebaan community accusing Etzebeth of racist attack

5 October 2019 1:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA