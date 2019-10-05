Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:50
The Western Cape needs more safe houses
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alice Wilton - CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House
Tomorrow at 08:10
How the City of Cape Town supports community safey
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:20
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zerlinda van der Merwe - General Manager and Specialist Community Schemes Consultant at Pam Golding
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matthew Partridge - Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie Critic
Car Review: VW Pan Americana
Theater Talk with Marina
Exploring the relationship between Language and learning
What's On:
What's On:
Nigeria's economic relationship with South Africa
Spotlight on commuter safety this transport month
The Outdoor Report
The Future of Transportation
VEGANISM SUPER TRENDY
Breast cancer in men
Tavern Owners fighting against gender-based Violence
The need to get the balance of stress and pressure right in order for children to be able to perform.
Unpacking Hellen Zille's possible return to the DA's leadership
How to prepare your car for the rainy season
Ageing Related Dementia
3 BEST National Parks to cycle in South Africa
Fashion with the king of Cotour – Different Wines Show
Wine Tasting with the Fine Wine Stylist
SoapBox Science Comes to South Africa
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. 3 October 2019 4:30 PM
View all Sport
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way' Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party. 4 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour. 5 October 2019 2:40 PM
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase. 5 October 2019 12:50 PM
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 4 October 2019 4:48 PM
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with. 4 October 2019 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other

5 October 2019 5:01 PM
by
Tags:
Xenophobic attacks
Jeppestown xenophobic violence
Investigations into xenophobic attacks
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa
State visit by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
SA-Nigeria trade relations
SA-Nigeria Business Forum
Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's state visit to South Africa last week was much-heralded as mending relations between the two countries, as it happened to fall after the recent spate of xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

RELATED: Buhari state visit 'opportunity to re-set relations between SA and Nigeria'

Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa signed more than 30 accords on Thursday, but the Nigerian leader wrapped up his visit by denouncing the xenophobic violence as an "embarrassment" for the continent.

Mills Soko, professor of International Business and Strategy at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Business School says the two regional powerhouses have no choice but to work together considering both have under-performing economies.

This makes it important that they bolster, among other things, bilateral trade and investment relations.

Mills Soko, Professor of International Business and Strategy - Wits Business School

It's one thing to sign agreements; it's another thing to implement them. That places the focus on the role of the Bi-National Commission which was set up in 1999 to foster strategic cooperation between the two countries around diplomacy and economic relations.

Mills Soko, Professor of International Business and Strategy - Wits Business School

Professor Soko notes that the commission has under-performed and the fact that the two leaders have recognised that, is encouraging.

Now they have elevated from the level of deputy presidents to the level of presidents.

Mills Soko, Professor of International Business and Strategy - Wits Business School

This recognises there's a need to focus on the nuts and bolts of this relationship on an ongoing strategic high level, almost on a daily basis. This relationship is a very complicated relationship, a very volatile relationship. It needs constant focus at the highest level.

Mills Soko, Professor of International Business and Strategy - Wits Business School

He says one of the most important issues raised at the SA-Nigeria Business Forum was the need to address problems affecting the smooth movement of people between the two countries, especially regarding visas and work permits.

Listen to the conversation with Professor Soko below:

More from Politics

da-flagjpg

'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it'

5 October 2019 10:48 AM

Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip.

Read More arrow_forward

190215zille-sopajpg

Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party

4 October 2019 5:24 PM

The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson.

Read More arrow_forward

130108UniversityOfJohannesb.jpg

This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa

4 October 2019 2:15 PM

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses.

Read More arrow_forward

MMUSI IN ALEX IH 4

'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'

4 October 2019 1:47 PM

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party.

Read More arrow_forward

cyrilthumbnailjpg

Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices

4 October 2019 1:20 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the president also interacted to with top management and senior staff members.

Read More arrow_forward

security-batonjpg

'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'

3 October 2019 2:39 PM

Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase says security workers and employers have reached an impasse in the negotiations.

Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

'We do not know of a pending strike by police officers'

3 October 2019 1:16 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo says unions have not communicated with management about a looming protest.

Read More arrow_forward

taxirape720jpeg

Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders

2 October 2019 5:44 PM

The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators.

Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen

2 October 2019 4:17 PM

Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to.

Read More arrow_forward

191002-anc-nec-edjpg

ANC NEC discusses Mboweni's economic growth plan

2 October 2019 2:07 PM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga weighs in on the governing party's national executive committee meeting.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

130523sabc.jpg

We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout

4 October 2019 4:05 PM

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track.

Read More arrow_forward

34c29a45-61be-4f7a-8563-0fdb6331650c.jpg

SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha

4 October 2019 12:12 PM

Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years.

Read More arrow_forward

contractjpg

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Read More arrow_forward

woman-in-hammock-overlooking-hong-kongjpg

How to retire before you’re old

3 October 2019 11:57 AM

Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

markus-jooste-wolf-of-dorp-streetjpg

Markus Jooste must finally – for the first time – explain himself in court

3 October 2019 9:53 AM

He tried – but failed - to stop a R740 million damages claim against him. Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Mail's Rob Rose.

Read More arrow_forward

190716-peter-moyo-edjpg

Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual to pay him R250 million

3 October 2019 8:50 AM

Moyo wants to be the CEO. If that won’t happen, he wants R250 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews business journalist Ray Mahlaka.

Read More arrow_forward

Greta Thunberg - picture by Anders Hellberg (Wikimedia)

The Greta Thunberg effect

2 October 2019 7:15 PM

If a 16-year-old can understand climate change, why do so many still fight it?

Read More arrow_forward

cemairjpg

CemAir planes getting ready for takeoff again, CEO says refunds being processed

2 October 2019 4:24 PM

CemAir flights could be up and running again within the next week or two, but many passengers are still waiting for their refunds.

Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

2 October 2019 3:15 PM

Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2019-10-02-at-23007-pmpng

Inspirational CEO Kirsten Goss is paying it forward one employee at a time

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

The CEO of Kirsten Goss Jewellery shares her inspirational journey about growing a company together with her employees.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

phoka-nyokong-artist-thumbnailsjpg

[LISTEN] Meet Absa L'Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award winner

29 September 2019 10:12 AM

Phoka Nyokong's photographic work focuses on why gender identity is regarded as important and how this can lead to GBV.

Read More arrow_forward

171114msfgif

Doctors Without Borders - reaching out to survivors of xenophobic violence

29 September 2019 9:40 AM

MSF Southern Africa's Borrie la Grange talks about the work of the NPO which has launched an #ActionsSpeak awareness campaign.

Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa29

Africa has royals too - here's some interesting facts about its three monarchies

23 September 2019 5:34 PM

Forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what do you know about Africa's very own monarchies? JJ Cornish gives us the lowdown.

Read More arrow_forward

electronic-payment-money-transfer-mobile-bankingjpg

Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution

23 September 2019 10:00 AM

Companies that design simple user interfaces and create large networks will dominate, says Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-nigeria-flagspng

Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'

21 September 2019 11:25 AM

Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.

Read More arrow_forward

190912iswil-rufaro-stadium007jpg

Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms

14 September 2019 10:35 AM

Heads of state will bid him farewell at an official funeral service at the National Sports grounds in the capital Harare.

Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'

13 September 2019 11:03 AM

702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.

Read More arrow_forward

Robert Mugabe

Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

13 September 2019 8:36 AM

ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.

Read More arrow_forward

190912mugabegif

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Read More arrow_forward

190911iswilmugabe-funeral006jpg

Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial

12 September 2019 4:54 PM

The family of the ex-Zimbabwean leader has opposed the state's plan to bury him at the national monument for liberation heroes.

Read More arrow_forward

