Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Safe house for abused women and children calls on men to join fight against GBV

6 October 2019 8:33 AM
by
Tags:
Abuse
gender based violence
NGO
men
gbv
Stellenbosch Safe House
The fight against gender-based violence cannot involve women and civil society alone, says Stellenbosch Safe House CEO Alice Wilton.

Stellenbosch Safe House has launched a campaign urging men to take a stand against gender-based violence.

The campaign, titled #1millionMENagainstVIOLENCE, encourages men to post a video online in which they pledg their support to being part of the solution.

Stellenbosch Safe House CEO Alice Wilton says men need to become catalysts for change in the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa.

Stellenbosch Safe House gives shelter and support to abused women and children.

We need a different discourse in South Africa, especially in Cape Town which happens to have the murder capital of the world.

Alice Wilton, CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House

We cannot move forward with just females so we decided to launch a platform for men to come out to pledge their support.

Alice Wilton, CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House

We believe that it's important for males to become part of our fight against violence.

Alice Wilton, CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House

We believe that we can move forward in this country if our discourse takes everyone along.

Alice Wilton, CEO of Stellenbosch Safe House

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


