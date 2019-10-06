Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
21:00 - 23:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:24
Zandvlei Sewage Spill
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Julia Wood - Biodiversity Manager at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 06:40
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:07
Tony Leon asks Mmusi Maimane To Resign as Party Leader and Helen Zille available as Fedex Chair
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angelo Fick
Tomorrow at 07:22
CEO Remuniration
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elian Wiener - Founder at Wealthwoke.com
Tomorrow at 08:07
Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA) concerned about Students Failing Surgical Exams
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Flavia Senkubuge, President of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Tomorrow at 09:40
New opportunities ahead with direct Cape Town-Newark flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 10:33
Do private estates have the right to deny entry to people? (Part 2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marina Constas - Director at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated
Tomorrow at 11:05
Personal Finance - the allure of investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified financial planner
Tomorrow at 11:32
UCT student startups go to market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Fester - Online Marketing Specialist at 1-grid
Robert Tsiliyannis - Student, founder of Pigeon Carriers
Tomorrow at 11:45
Taste test Monday - the best pies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Mental Health Awareness month
My Blood Divides and Unites: Race Identity, Reconciliation
4.48 Psychosis
Helen Zille big comeback
Human remains in Museums
Why the Tritanium event could be your next challenge
: Owen Da Gama hails MTN8 loss as learning curve
Tembo: I told Gabuza he was going to help us win
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Survivor Guilt/Success Guilt
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
Profile Interview with Adejoke Tugbiyele
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
Tips for teaching kids how to garden
DA update interview: Solly Malatsi
The Western Cape needs more safe houses
How Real is Retirement?
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
21:00 - 23:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. 3 October 2019 4:30 PM
View all Sport
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way' Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party. 4 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour. 5 October 2019 2:40 PM
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase. 5 October 2019 12:50 PM
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 4 October 2019 4:48 PM
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with. 4 October 2019 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

6 October 2019 9:30 AM
by
Tags:
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Helen Zille
Tony Leon
DA leader
DA Federal Council
The meeting will discuss the possibility of an early elective conference amid speculation that Mmusi Maimane will be ousted.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says calls for an early elective conference within the party will be discussed at the Federal Council meeting in two weeks time.

Federal Council is the superior body when it comes to major decisions of the party so it may decide whichever position it chooses to do so.

Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

RELATED: 'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'

The Sunday Times is reporting that Former DA leader Tony Leon and a delegation of senior party figures met with Mmusi Maimane asking him to quit.

Maimane's leadership has been under scrutiny since the DA's poor performance in the 2019 elections back in May.

More recently, he's faced damning allegations that his lifestyle has been funded by corrupt business figures.

Malatsi could not confirm the nature of the discussions between Leon and the embattled DA leader.

He claims that Leon and other DA members who form part of a special review panel met with Maimane as per usual, to discuss the party's future.

They met with the DA leader on Monday as part of their regular engagements regarding the review.

Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

I don't want to get into the full details of that meeting because it was held in a confidential nature.

Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

RELATED: Zille: People putting my name forward for DA Federal Council chair want to heal the party

According to Malatsi, the outcomes of the private meeting with Maimane will be shared with the rest of the DA on October 18 when the Federal Council will sit to receive a report from the review panel.

The election of the party's Federal Council chair, a position Helen Zille is in the running for, will also be decided at the meeting.

Malatsi concedes that the DA has been under serious pressure following weeks of negative press coverage and a dismal performance at the May polls.

We're going through a very difficult phase in the lead up to an organisational review which will chart the way forward about how the organisation approaches the upcoming election in 2021 and deals with a transition.

Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

Listen to the full discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


6 October 2019 9:30 AM
by
Tags:
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
DA
Helen Zille
Tony Leon
DA leader
DA Federal Council

More from Politics

muhammadujpg

Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other

5 October 2019 5:01 PM

Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

da-flagjpg

'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it'

5 October 2019 10:48 AM

Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190215zille-sopajpg

Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party

4 October 2019 5:24 PM

The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130108UniversityOfJohannesb.jpg

This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa

4 October 2019 2:15 PM

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MMUSI IN ALEX IH 4

'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'

4 October 2019 1:47 PM

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilthumbnailjpg

Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices

4 October 2019 1:20 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the president also interacted to with top management and senior staff members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

security-batonjpg

'We are filing a dispute with CCMA as we were met with arrogance by employers'

3 October 2019 2:39 PM

Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase says security workers and employers have reached an impasse in the negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

'We do not know of a pending strike by police officers'

3 October 2019 1:16 PM

SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo says unions have not communicated with management about a looming protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxirape720jpeg

Sace to vet teachers to identify sex offenders

2 October 2019 5:44 PM

The council says according to their current report, 30 teachers were struck off the roll of educators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-steenhuisen-da-parliamentjpg

Calling Winde 'white premier' does not echo non-racialism, says Steenhuisen

2 October 2019 4:17 PM

Analyst Gabriel Crouse says DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not exciting people in South Africa in the way that he needs to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

Politics

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
A look at the Springboks vs Italy World Cup game
Numsa workers at UJ protest over wages and benefits
DA's Moody defends Maimane
President Ramaphosa visits Home Affairs Head Office
Surgery students from 5 SA institutions cry foul over failed exam

EWN Highlights

BLF says it demands fair hearing for Duduzane Zuma at Zondo commission

6 October 2019 4:53 PM

Nzimande calls for minimum wage to be implemented across all sectors

6 October 2019 4:22 PM

Second Trump whistleblower decides to come forward: US media

6 October 2019 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA