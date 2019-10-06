Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says calls for an early elective conference within the party will be discussed at the Federal Council meeting in two weeks time.

Federal Council is the superior body when it comes to major decisions of the party so it may decide whichever position it chooses to do so. Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

The Sunday Times is reporting that Former DA leader Tony Leon and a delegation of senior party figures met with Mmusi Maimane asking him to quit.

Maimane's leadership has been under scrutiny since the DA's poor performance in the 2019 elections back in May.

More recently, he's faced damning allegations that his lifestyle has been funded by corrupt business figures.

Malatsi could not confirm the nature of the discussions between Leon and the embattled DA leader.

He claims that Leon and other DA members who form part of a special review panel met with Maimane as per usual, to discuss the party's future.

They met with the DA leader on Monday as part of their regular engagements regarding the review. Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

I don't want to get into the full details of that meeting because it was held in a confidential nature. Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

According to Malatsi, the outcomes of the private meeting with Maimane will be shared with the rest of the DA on October 18 when the Federal Council will sit to receive a report from the review panel.

The election of the party's Federal Council chair, a position Helen Zille is in the running for, will also be decided at the meeting.

Malatsi concedes that the DA has been under serious pressure following weeks of negative press coverage and a dismal performance at the May polls.

We're going through a very difficult phase in the lead up to an organisational review which will chart the way forward about how the organisation approaches the upcoming election in 2021 and deals with a transition. Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson and MP

